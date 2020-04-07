Here’s the biggest thing Donald Trump doesn’t get on the media

“You should say congratulations, great work, instead of being so horrible in the way you ask a question,” scolded Trump’s Kristin Fisher of Fox.

The “horrible” question that Fisher had the nerve to ask? “When can hospitals expect a quick turnaround time? [Covid-19] test results? “

Which, unless you have spent the last month on another planet, is a very relevant question. Screening for coronavirus has been very slow to start and there are still delays in retrieving test results in many hospitals.

“Increasingly rapid tests are coming to market and private companies like Quest and LabCorp are now performing thousands of tests a day. But as the virus has spread from state to state infecting hundreds of thousands of Americans, the demand for testing has exceeded many laboratories and testing sites. Doctors and officials across the country say long delays in obtaining results have persisted and uneven access to testing has prolonged rationing and hindered patient care. In addition, the swabs and chemicals needed to run the tests are scarce in many hot spots across the country. “

So there is no question that Fisher was fully entitled to ask Trump questions about the persistent test delays. So why did he react the way he did?

Easy; Trump has absolutely no real idea (or cares) of how a free and independent media actually works.

He has demonstrated it repeatedly – on some of the biggest stages in the world.

In 2018, Trump said of Chinese President Xi Jinping : “He speaks and his people stand at attention. I want my people to do the same.” (He said later that he was joking.)

At the G20 meetings in Japan in July 2019, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin did a photo shoot before their closed meeting. As the press asked questions and the photographers took photos, Trump told Putin : “Get rid of them. Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia but we have it.” To which Putin replied: “So do we. It is the same”.

Russia is, of course, an authoritarian regime with a long history of repression – often incredibly harsh – on journalists.

In one joint press conference In November 2019, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump said he was looking for a question from a “friendly journalist from Turkey, please”, adding: “Only the friendly journalists we like to see. there aren’t too many around. “

So here is. Trump doesn’t seem to understand – or, more worryingly, doesn’t care – about the difference between how the press should operate in the United States and how it is allowed to operate in an authoritarian state. He likes the way authoritarian leaders are “covered” by their media because it is so favorable. It does not seem to connect the points that the reason why it is favorable is because a) the work of journalists in these countries is heavily censored and b) there are real repercussions for journalists who are considered to be insufficiently loyal to the political leadership of the country.

The job of journalists in a free and open society is to ask questions – even uncomfortable ones. And keep asking them until they get an answer. Because journalists in this country never have – or should never have – to fear that asking a difficult question of the President could have negative consequences.

The corrosive notion at the heart of Trump’s deep misunderstanding of the media is that when asked a “difficult” question, it is somehow evidence of media bias or, worse still, of a lack of patriotism. (“I really think they don’t like our country”, Trump said about the media at an election rally in August 2017 .)

The job of the media is not to ask “good” or “good” questions, and it is certainly not to say “congratulations”. The job of the media is to ask questions that elicit critical information about issues affecting the American public. For example, when will rapid coronavirus tests be available to hospitals fighting the virus across the country?

The fact that the President of the United States fails to grasp this basic fact about one of the institutions at the center of a healthy democracy speaks volumes.