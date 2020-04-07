Grisham as press secretary of the west wing without having held a briefing

Meadows is currently considering several candidates for the press secretary, including Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany. The new chief of staff is also planning to hire Alyssa Farah, the current defense ministry spokesperson, for a communications role, among other things, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN.

Farah has held several positions in the Trump administration. After leaving her position as spokesperson for the House Freedom Caucus to become press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, she moved to the Pentagon last August. But it would be his first position in the west wing. Farah has stayed close to Meadows since her days in the Freedom Caucus.

Grisham, who still speaks with First Lady Melania Trump on a daily basis, returns to where she spent most of her time in administration, the East Wing.

Grisham did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

It became clear to aides that a reshuffle within the communications team could take place after the assistant director of communications, Jessica Ditto, abruptly announced that she was leaving her job last week. She had recently moved to a new office, and this decision surprised her colleagues.

In the past few weeks, Grisham has stopped attending regular executive meetings and has not played a major role as the administration has managed the coronavirus epidemic. After Vice President Mike Pence was appointed to lead the task force, his communications team also took over.

Although Grisham initially told people that she planned to revive the daily press briefing that former press secretary Sarah Sanders had given up on leaving office, she never did, which she did. often said to be at the request of the president. She seldom strayed from Fox News Channel interviews, which she did with the chain’s Washington office, denying journalists the opportunity to question her during walks and conversations on the White House aisle .

Formerly a campaign assistant, Grisham fought over the media as Trump polled the country before the 2016 election. After Trump took office, she became an assistant press secretary in the west wing during Sean Spicer’s tenure as a press secretary before becoming director of communications for Melania Trump. She quickly formed the forward looking presence of the first lady and made a name for herself as a stubborn, albeit caustic, defender. Double “the executor” in a profile of the Washington Post 2018 , Grisham’s job was to thwart criticism of the first lady as much as possible on topics ranging from the selection of cyberbullying as part of her platform to the privacy needs of Melania Trump during a secret kidney operation in April 2018.

When Sanders left the White House in June of last year, Grisham retained the title of director of communications for Melania Trump and added two others: press secretary and director of communications. But Grisham’s three-in-one role was less a juggling act and more a sign of the decline in public standing in the face of a president who often serves as a spokesperson.

The role was also a new challenge for her. She was now in charge of several staff members, as opposed to the welded first lady’s office.

Grisham recently self-quarantined at his home after being one of the many people, including the president, who came into contact with a Brazilian official who subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. The Grisham test was negative.

Grisham’s future in the west wing also seemed unclear after Hope Hicks, one of the President’s closest confidants, returned to the White House to work under the White House’s senior adviser and son-in-law. Trump, Jared Kushner. Not only was she one of her closest advisers, but Trump often relies on Hicks to help him get his message out because he sees her as a communications expert.

Hicks and Kushner were instrumental in planning the address of Trump’s coronavirus oval office. Grisham, according to a White House official, was not involved in writing the message for the address, or in the Oval Office with Kushner and Councilor Ivanka Trump during the live broadcast.

It is not uncommon for a new chief of staff to bring with him an aid coterie in the west wing. Trump’s first chief of staff, Reince Priebus, inaugurated several officials, including Trump’s first press secretary, Spicer, at the White House. John Kelly brought his chief of staff to the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, until she finally became secretary to the Department of Homeland Security herself. And Mick Mulvaney even hired his own national security adviser when he occupied the office of the Chief of Staff.

Meadows hired a senior official from his Capitol Hill office and a former member of Congress, in addition to poaching a staff member from the White House legislative affairs office.

Although press briefings from the Trump administration were once the not-to-be-missed television that garnered high audiences, the press secretary has not answered questions from reporters in the briefing room for more than a year. This is the longest period that an administration has remained without briefing on camera since their first broadcast under the administration of President Bill Clinton. Trump recently transformed the abandoned room into his new scene from which to spread his message during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each Trump White House chief of staff hoped to transform the communications office into a more impressive conglomerate. The communications team, which, under Grisham, includes around 35 people, has long drawn the ire of dozens of senior officials, including Trump himself at times, who blamed them for failing to blunt the faux pas of relationships and have allowed them to turn into full-fledged disasters. Helpers in these roles have at times struggled to get a message across to a finicky president who has an iPhone equipped with Twitter with him at all times.

Trump recently hinted that he was unhappy with his White House’s communications effort recently, while discussing how his administration had managed the coronavirus.

“We have done a bad job on press relations, and I guess I don’t know who to blame for that,” said Trump. “Maybe I can blame us for that. I will blame us. But I think we have done a great job. I think we have done a bad job in terms of press relations.”