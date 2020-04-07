GOP alarmed after journalist with ties to China appeared at briefing

The Republicans sounded the alarm after a journalist with ties to the Chinese propaganda apparatus appeared during a briefing in the White House and questioned President Trump on Beijing’s efforts to fight the pandemic of coronavirus, according to a report.

Several lawmakers feared the Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV reporter was broadcasting propaganda to the White House and called for a response, Fox News reported Tuesday.

“Last week alone, there were several flights from China full of medical supplies,” the reporter told the president on Monday. “Companies like Huawei and Alibaba have donated to the United States, like 1.5 million N95 masks and lots of medical gloves, and more medical supplies.”

“It sounds like a statement more than a question,” replied Trump.

The reporter asked Trump if he was willing to work “directly” with China, prompting the president to ask if he was working with China.

The reporter said she worked for Hong Kong Phoenix TV and explained that it was a “private company”.

Immediately, people began to point out Phoenix TV’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

the Hoover Institution, in a report said that “quasi-official Phoenix television” is linked to the “Ministry of State Security” of the People’s Republic of China and has a “substantial presence on all major social media platforms in the United States -United”.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was one of the GOP lawmakers who sounded the alarm on Phoenix TV.

“Phoenix TV has been waging an information war in the United States for years,” he wrote on Twitter. “They are nominally private but in fact belong to the state. In 2018, I led efforts to prevent them from using cutouts to spread propaganda. MSM should NEVER have given them a seat at the PM press conference. “

“Why is a store with such close ties to Communist China allowed in the White House briefing room?” asked Representative Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) on Twitter.

Cruz, in a twitter thread, exposed Phoenix TV’s ties to China and concluded: “So, to recap, the associate of World Heritage correspondents gave a seat at the World Heritage press briefing to an employee of the Chinese Communist government, to ask global TV questions to POTUS, while China is waging a propaganda campaign to hide its guilt and its cover-up of the Wuhan virus?!? “

These questions arise after the White House Correspondents’ Association refused a seat during briefings at the conservative One America News Network after one of its journalists violated guidelines on the social distancing.