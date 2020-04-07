Google Doc Keeps Yankees Launchers Connected

The Yankees are stuck at home, like most of us. So they work like many of us.

With players, coaches, coaches and medical staff spread across the country, the team is monitoring preparations for the indefinite off-season of its launchers via Google Docs.

“Whatever you do, whatever you throw away that day or whatever you plan to launch this week, you put it in the Google document and edit it under your name,” Clarke Schmidt, the best prospect, told NJ.com. “[Pitching coach Matt] Blake or a pitch coach will contact us. That’s how it’s happening right now. They have set up a temporary launch program that you can follow or you can do your own thing, whatever you feel comfortable with. “

Schmidt, who is currently at home in Georgia, considered himself for a spot in the Yankees’ injury-ridden rotation with a 2.57 ERA in four training matches in the spring. The 24-year-old first-round coach of 2017 said he was in constant touch with the team.

“They have been great communicating with us,” said Schmidt on the site. “There’s not like a two or three day period going on where I don’t talk to someone with the staff, whether it’s Blake or [head trainer Tim Lentych] or Brad Hyde, the strength trainer. Everyone stays in touch. This makes the process as simple as possible since there are so many unknowns. This is one of those things where any information can help. “

Schmidt was fortunate to be locked out with his brother, Clate, a former minor leaguer who served as his younger brother’s trap catcher. Outside of baseball, it does what many of us are.

“Almost everyone does the same thing, whether it’s watching Netflix or hanging out at home,” said Schmidt of his teammates. “Everyone is discreet at the moment.”