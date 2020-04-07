Giants get a first look at Joe Judge’s playbook

Almost a year ago, Eli Manning returned to the Giants’ premises for the start of the off-season training program.

“You come in, have had a good offseason, worked hard, excited to be back with the team and the coaches,” said Manning at the time. “At the start of this second year, you always have an advantage, you know what the offense is a bit, you know what the coaches like.”

A year later, who could have imagined that Eli Manning’s retirement would be the only aspect of the planned opening of the 2020 off-season training sessions that made sense?

These giants are not back with their team and their coaches. These Giants do not enter the second year of anything, neither the offensive nor the defense. So these giants don’t know what the new coaches like.

Monday was meant to be a great day for Joe Judge, the 38-year-old novice head coach. The Giants were one of five NFL teams (Cowboys, Panthers, Browns and Redskins are the others) with new head coaches allowed to begin their “voluntary” off-season programs, getting a two-week lead over teams that retain their head coach. Nothing is happening as usual in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, there will be no gathering of people on the Giants’ team premises, not Monday and not for the foreseeable future .

Yet it is an important day for the judge. The Giants are authorized to send the new playbooks to the players, all downloaded remotely on their tablets published by the team. Clubs may send players not only manuals but also “voluntary” videos, which “may include coaching or instructional voiceovers,” according to a league memo to all teams at the end of last week. or audio content, overlapping diagrams, diagrams, or written commentary. ”

Other than that, no coach-player interaction is allowed at this point, as the league is trying to find new rules and regulations while dealing with social distancing, restrictions on staying at home and the best way to maintain a competitive balance during an unprecedented health and economic crisis.

The memo also said the league is discussing “possible revisions” to the off-season training programs that would allow teams to “deliver classroom lessons, training and educational programs unrelated to football” while the facilities team remain closed.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

While not ideal, Monday’s developments are a boon for the Giants. For the first time, quarterback Daniel Jones, who is entering his second season, is looking into the system that Jason Garrett, the new offensive coordinator, will eventually install. For the first time, the defending players see the new system implemented by coordinator Patrick Graham, a system which should be quite different from that used by James Bettcher for the past two years. Previously, Jones and the other offensive players could take a look at what Garrett ran with the Cowboys and defensive players could study what Graham had run for the Dolphins last year. Now they can all see what this new staff is actually going to do.

Last week, newly recruited linebacker Blake Martinez admitted he was “a bit in limbo” while training at home in Tucson. He looked forward and forward to what he finally got on Monday.

“I know that once I can get the manual, it will sort of be my starting point for writing the notes, doing the things necessary to make sure I know all the parts and controls and everything,” a said Martinez.

The problem for Martinez and the other newcomers is that they cannot take what they see on their screens and bring it to the field.

For all the giants, it’s basically this: “Here’s the material you need for the test.” We cannot answer any questions at this time; study for yourself. »»

Teams with returning head coaches and systems in place seem to have a significant advantage in spring and summer, since distance learning cannot replace field courses. The judge got the job and circled April 6 on his calendar as the first time his team met. This meeting will have to wait.

“Without having the players on a daily basis, being able to work with them on a daily basis, you lack so much to really know these guys,” said the judge in late February at the NFL recruiting meeting.

For now, it is essential to keep players away from each other. Unexpectedly, building on its own is the biggest challenge this year facing a head coach for the first time.