Funke Akindele, Nigerian actress who launched the Stay Home campaign, arrested after hosting a party

The Nollywood comedy star suffered a backlash after her husband posted a video of the party to her live Instagram account on Saturday.

Reports of the party sparked outrage from Nigerians who said their actions violated government restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

The actress was also called for hypocrisy because she was one of the many celebrities who advised people to stay at home in a Dettol Nigeria campaign to raise awareness of proper hygiene and social distancing.

The couple were arrested and appeared in court on Monday for offenses related to the violation of Lagos State regulations on infectious diseases 2020 under the Public Health Law. The couple pleaded guilty and were fined and 14 days in community service.