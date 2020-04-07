Free agency left Sparks “ahead of the curve” in WNBA

Derek Fisher tries to silence his dog in the background during a conference call on Monday and keep his voice to a minimum. the Sparks The head coach talks about the responsibilities his players would have right now “if things were normal”.

However, very little about this situation is normal.

After the WNBA postponed the start of its season indefinitely last Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sparks, who splashed free agency by adding veteran guards Kristi Toliver and Seimone Augustus, and the signing goalkeeper Chelsea Gray, hope to further strengthen the bonds of a new team even when there are no practices on the horizon.

Training camps were scheduled to open on April 26 and the league’s 24th season would end on May 15. The WNBA will conduct a virtual draft on April 17.

“The biggest piece of the puzzle that is often left out regardless of these kinds of unique circumstances is the mental aspect of preparing for a season and how it has obviously been significantly disrupted,” said Fisher. “So it’s not just about training, but also mentally, emotionally and psychologically helping everyone to continue to have different experiences.”

Deputy general manager Michael Fischer said the Sparks have been in close communication with all players since the coronavirus epidemic stopped sports around the world in the past three weeks.

Seven Sparks played overseas during the WNBA off-season, but many have returned to the United States since the pandemic canceled seasons in Europe. Tierra Ruffin-Pratt returned from Poland. Chelsea Gray, Riquna Williams and Brittney Sykes have traveled from Turkey. Sydney Wiese played in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the global pandemic.

Wiese said on March 27 that she had tested positive for the new virus. Fisher said on Monday that the former Oregon State star was in good spirits during his recovery in Phoenix, and that he did not anticipate “any major delay” in Wiese’s ability to prepare for camp. training.

The free-agency period, the first under the new league collective agreement that increased the salary cap, brought together experienced players on the Sparks, who had the third best record (22-12) last season , and reached the semifinals of the playoffs before getting carried away by the Connecticut Sun.

Toliver returned to Los Angeles after a three-year stint in Washington after previously playing with Gray and current Sparks stars Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike in the 2016 team title race. Augustus, a veteran of 14 years of the WNBA, won Olympic gold medals with Parker in 2008 and 2012.

Fischer believes that the preexisting relationships between the players put the team “in the lead” when it comes to winning chemistry for a season that doesn’t have an immediate schedule to start. Fisher, the team’s second-year coach, said it would always be “urgent to create some of these things virtually to make sure we don’t feel like strangers at the start of camp.”

The transition is facilitated by a player like Augustus, whom Fisher has called a “super veterinarian”. The 35-year-old spent his entire career with the Minnesota Lynx before signing with the Sparks on March 20, racking up four WNBA titles, eight All-Star appearances and six All-WNBA honors. With talented training at L.A., Fisher said he did not guarantee Augustus time to play or a starting role. The veteran did not hesitate.

“To think of someone who has won four WNBA championships and who has a CV as powerful as anyone, it was about wanting to be part of something bigger than her,” said Fisher. “Wanting to be able to end your career doing really special things and it didn’t have to look like. This is the type of players we wanted to add. “