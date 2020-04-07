Franziska Stünkel’s surreal photos show metropolises like you’ve never seen them before

Written by Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

German filmmaker and photographer Franziska Stünkel has built a creative practice to see the things people are missing.

For more than a decade, she has crisscrossed cities in Asia, Africa, Europe and the United States (sometimes walking up to 15 kilometers – over 9 miles – per day) with her Leica camera , waiting for the perfect combination of colors, faces and textures to reveal itself in the reflection of a window.

The first image in Stünkel’s series was taken from a restaurant window in Shanghai. Credit: Courtesy of Franziska Stünkel

“Thoughts surround us every day, yet we don’t see them,” she said in an email. “I have to concentrate very hard, observe and feel exactly when the moment of greatest compression is right.”

Lying somewhere between a Photoshopped collage and a surreal dream, each of Stünkel’s photos suggests a story, the layered effect hinting at connections that aren’t really there. And although Stünkel has traveled the world for the series, the location seems out of place. A photo capturing the colors and faces of a busy shopping street could have been taken anywhere. A woman dragging a suitcase through reflections of busy travelers and fluorescent lights could be a scene from any airport or station.

As she explores the universality of human experiences, Stünkel has chosen not to identify the locations in the titles of the images. Credit: Courtesy of Franziska Stünkel

This is, in large part, the point. This is the reason why Stünkel does not name or label its photos by date or place. (Instead, they are simply called “All Stories” and numbered.)

“My photographs are a symbol of global coexistence. I want to give an idea of ​​the complexity of the world and of human beings,” she said. By looking at each, we are forced to recognize the similarities of our surroundings, rather than the differences.

One of 100 images from Stünkel’s new book, “Coexist”. Credit: Courtesy of Franziska Stünkel

Stünkel, who divides his time between the German cities of Hanover and Berlin, began shooting the series in 2009, when she traveled to Shanghai for her international film festival. As she wandered the streets alone, she was struck by the way the different reflections – guests, cars, trees lining the street – overlapped in the window of a restaurant.

“It showed me that, in one way or another, everything is connected and that I am never alone,” she said. The image she took there became “All the Stories 01”.

The photos show several layers of reflections in a single window. Credit: Courtesy of Franziska Stünkel

Now Stünkel has collected 110 photos in his new book “Coexist”, published by the German publisher Kehrer Verlag. Presenting short academic texts exploring the concept of coexistence in different contexts – from linguistics to sexual robotics – he shows the world through Stünkel’s eyes, questioning how we view our relationships with each other.

At a time when the world is facing endless international crises, the spread of the coronavirus, which drives people back home to isolate it, to the current climate and migration crises, Stünkel is reflecting more than ever on this theme. By looking at how people have separated and met in recent months, she hopes that we will learn to act “together in solidarity and with empathy”.

The photographer and filmmaker said the images show how “everything is connected”. Credit: Courtesy of Franziska Stünkel

“We cannot look at ourselves alone … we have a responsibility to each other,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be a burden, it can also be a wonderful experience to feel this power of unity.”