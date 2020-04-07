Formula 1 puts almost half of its staff on leave due to coronavirus

Formula 1 has put almost half of its staff on leave until the end of May due to the new coronavirus, with President Chase Carey and senior management also having their wages cut, a spokesman said Tuesday. – word of F1.

Sources said those on leave were mainly employees whose work focused on the race weekend and who could not do it remotely. The company employs over 500 people.

The Formula 1 season has not yet started, with the opening of the season on March 15 in Australia, as well as the showcase of Monaco in May.

Six other races have been postponed and Formula 1 owned by Liberty Media hopes to start some time during the European summer, if conditions allow, with a reduced schedule of 15-18 races.

The spokesman said the management team had purposely cut wages by 20%, but would stay at work while Carey, an American, had cut more.

Formula 1 derives most of its revenue from race promotion, broadcast offers and advertising and sponsorship fees, all of which have been blocked by the virus, with most sports stopped worldwide .

Three of the seven British teams – McLaren, Williams and Racing Point – also put staff on leave last week to cut costs.

The teams are currently closing the factory, the August break being postponed to March and April to make room for the postponement of the race.

Under the UK government’s leave program announced last month, employers can claim 80% of employees’ usual monthly salary costs, up to 2,500 pounds ($ 3,068) per month.

Formula 1 teams have already agreed to delay major technical changes planned for 2021 until 2022 and use the same cars next year to save money.

McLaren boss Zak Brown has warned this weekend that Formula 1 is “in a very fragile state” and risks losing some of its 10 teams unless big changes are made.