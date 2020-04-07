Former Lakers man Tarik Black tests market in Hollywood Hills

Tarik Black, the former NBA center who spent three seasons with the Lakers, plans to end his two-year stay in Hollywood Hills. His modern home above the Sunset Strip just hit the market for $ 2.195 million, according to records.

The place has been more or less the same since it paid $ 1.8 million in 2018. Spread over three floors, it offers breathtaking views of the city and the canyon from the bridges at all levels.

A white exterior gives way to more of the same inside, where white walls mix with gray hardwood floors over 2,500 square feet. On the main level, there is a living room with mirrored walls, an open dining area and a kitchen in subway tiles.

Two of the three bedrooms are master suites, one on the upper floor and one downstairs. Thanks to the glass doors, both can be deployed outside.

Black, 28, signed with the Rockets after being drafted in the 2014 NBA draft and was eventually claimed by the Lakers, with whom he spent three seasons. He currently plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League and EuroLeague.

Vanessa Peraza Virissimo of RezList Inc. owns the list.