Foreign doctors in trench against coronavirus now fear deportation from the United States

When Sujit Vakkalanka started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, he naturally worried about his health. But while the 31-year-old Indian professional was waiting for the results of his test, he was also worried about something else: the visa that allowed him to continue working in the United States.

Like many foreign doctors currently working on the front lines of the pandemic attack in the United States, Vakkalanka’s H-1B visa is linked to his job, and the professional is afraid of losing his status if he remains ill and does not can’t go back to work quickly in a southwestern Virginia hospital.

“If you don’t continue working, you can sometimes be kicked out,” said the internist.

Vakkalanka was not surprised to have a fever. The hospital has treated several cases of coronavirus, including one patient with whom he treated directly. And when two practitioners with symptoms became isolated, they called him on the day of his leave. Professionally, he had no qualms about going to work.

“It’s our job,” he said. “It’s our job.”

On Saturday, her test results came back negative, but she was told to stay in isolation until the symptoms go away.

However, beyond his sense of duty, there is concern about his visa, which is already uncertain given that it will expire after three years in late June and that the federal government has suspended services routine and processing premiums for H-1B visa renewals due to a coronavirus outbreak. This leaves thousands of foreign health professionals in the limbo of immigration.

It is an additional burden to bear, said Vakkalanka and others affected as they fight the pandemic.

For those whose families accompany them to the United States, the fear is even deeper. When a foreign doctor with a non-immigrant visa dies in the United States, their dependent relatives immediately lose their status and risk being deported. “God save us from an extreme scenario … Imagine what will happen to our families,” said Rahmath Begum, a Mississippi Indian doctor and mother of three. “We have been here for almost 15 years.”

Rahmath Begum, an Indian doctor in Mississippi and mother of three, worries about the status of his visa and that of his family. (Rahmath Begum)

Equally worried is Sumit Bhargava, a 32-year-old colleague in pediatric intensive care who works in the health system at Stanford University.

Also from India, Bhargava has been working in the United States since 2014 on a J-1 non-immigrant visa and has been accepted for a full-time position in Alabama.

With the decline in immigration services, the H-1B visa you need for the new job is at risk. “There is a real possibility that once you finish this process, not only [no pueda] have a job, but I could become an illegal immigrant in a country where I sweat everyday in the hospital, “he said.

By the end of the week, there were already 28 cases of COVID-19 in the Stanford hospital system, authorities said, in addition to concerns about the lack of protective equipment for doctors.

“No one in the hospital is afraid to take care of people. What people fear is that we may put ourselves at risk if there is no way to protect ourselves, “he said.” Whenever a patient has an illness “He ends up in the intensive care unit (ICU). And there is not enough personal protective equipment … In the next two weeks, we will run out.”

In the midst of the crisis, Bhargava wishes not to feel the added pressure of visa uncertainty. “The last thing I want to think about is to give priority to the status of my visa when there is still a lot to do,” he said. “It’s really scary when I think about the fact that I spent so many years of my life here … [Podría] lose my job security, the security of the place where I live ”.

In Indiana, another Indian doctor seeking to switch from a J-1 visa to an H-1B treated 14 infected patients. “Trump says it’s a war. And so we fight; we’re like soldiers,” said the doctor, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of his immigration status. “As we fight in the trench … we really want to give 100%, and all thoughts should be on one thing. The stress [de la visa] It can be even more difficult. “

In addition to foreign doctors already on American soil, more than 4,000 incoming international graduates who coincided with American residency programs last month are in limbo. They need their J-1 visa before July, but with so many American consular services closed around the world, everything is a race against time.

“Overall, there is a lot of anxiety in the air about what’s going to happen, because a lot is out of our control right now,” said Basim Ali, a 24-year-old Pakistani who will enter a medical residency program in Texas. .

Ali is in contact with hundreds of other doctors around the world who have been accepted into the American programs and estimates that each has invested between $ 10,000 and $ 15,000 in the process. “People sometimes get loans so they don’t fall short,” he said. “My investment in this process dates back several years.”

Experts believe the need for foreign health professionals is essential to address the health crisis in the United States. “If we see a decrease in the number of healthcare providers, not to mention the fact that we already need more, we run the risk of not being able to treat people,” said William Pinsky, President and Chief Executive Officer the direction of the Educational Commission for medical graduates. The foreigners.

Pinsky is optimistic that the problem will be resolved after weeks of dialogue that led to a State Department update, and that he is considering a commitment to process J-1 and H-1B visas for doctors. A spokesperson for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services said that petitioners can apply to expedite the processing if they meet the required criteria.

However, many health workers are unsure of their status, and Memphis-based immigration lawyer Greg Siskind said “he is still in great chaos”. “Basically, they said a couple of cryptic sentences to say that they will treat doctors differently than others, but communication is lacking and it is not entirely clear what they mean,” he said. he says.

Siskind also thinks the process could be much simpler, noting a recent State Department decision to exempt petitioners for temporary H-2 work visas from in-person interviews, the category used for hotel workers. in President Trump. “Why should they even do face-to-face interviews [para los médicos]? “, he wondered.” Are the hotel staff important enough to avoid the interview process, but not the doctors? “

For immigration lawyers like Siskind, the system was already broken before the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of Indian doctors with an H-1B visa are currently waiting 20 years to receive their coveted green card, he said. “We just want to maximize the resources of the health care system right now,” he said. “And to our knowledge, there is not a single person in any of these agencies [gubernamentales] who is responsible for solving this problem. “

Malhotra is a special correspondent for the Times.

To read this note in English, click here