Foals search for Nick Foles before signing Philip Rivers

Nick Foles was apparently a hot commodity in the quarter market.

According to The Athletic, the Bears were actually in a bidding war for the Super Bowl 52 MVP against a number of teams, including the Colts.

“The Jaguars weren’t racing Foles this year, but the Colts were bidding as well as the Bears. And others were in the mix, from what the little birdies say, ” Dan Pompei wrote on Sunday.

The Bears won the battle and received the 31-year-old companion in exchange for a fourth-round compensatory choice. He still has three years left on a four-year, $ 88-million contract he signed with the Jaguars in 2019 and is expected to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting role.

It will be the sixth new departure of the Poles. The 2012 Eagles’ third round was traded to the Rams after three seasons, then signed with the Chiefs, then back to the Eagles, then to the Jaguars and finally to the Bears. Pompeii says that the success of Foles this time is a matter of managing expectations.

“The beauty of the Foles acquisition is that the Bears bought low, trading a fourth-round pick with the Jaguars,” he wrote. “When other teams bought low on the Foles, they were pleasantly surprised. The teams that bought high – the Rams and the Jaguars – were disappointed. “

Colts head coach Frank Reich carefully evaluated “all the guys” in the process, including six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

“I watched all [Brady’s] video from the past two years, “said Reich during a media conference call last week. “For us, we had the guy we thought was the right candidate for us, but he’s a guy I respect and admire a lot, obviously with everyone. … The way this thing happened made us feel good. “

In the end, it resolved to adapt to the scheme and the Colts finally agreed to sign the former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers on Foles or Tom Brady, which Reich called “crazy and unique opportunity “

Rivers, 38, has a history with Colts coaching staff including Reich, attacking coordinator Nick Sirianni and tight ends coach Jason Michaels, all of whom had stints with the Chargers.

The Poles spent much of the 2019 season after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1. He relieved Gardner Minshew in Week 11, who had intervened for him, but was then sidelined during of week 13 against the Buccaneers.

The Foles’ short term in Jacksonville ended with four starts (0-4), 736 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and a completion percentage of 65.8.