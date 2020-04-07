Flatten the curve: this is how countries have behaved since the lock

A number of countries around the world have been stranded for weeks in an attempt to “flatten the curve” and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The flattening of the curve does not necessarily mean an immediate decrease in the total number of cases; this would first decrease the number of New cases, which should lead to fewer hospitalizations and deaths in the following weeks.

By flattening the curve, officials hope to ensure that the health care system is not overwhelmed and unable to help those in need. While some of the most affected countries like Spain and Italy are stranded for weeks, many wonder if their efforts really work.

Here is what data from Johns Hopkins can show us:

Coronavirus: the race for the answer ›

More in Coronavirus: the race to respond



Italy – lock since March 9

Italy has been under national lockout for about four weeks and the country has started to flatten the curve. Italy reached its apparent peak of daily cases on March 20, with more than 6,000 new cases that day. On March 29 and 30, Italy recorded a decline in daily cases for two consecutive days.

Since then, the number of daily cases has remained between 4,000 and around 4,800. Looking at the growth of the virus over time in Italy, it seems that the curve is flattening.

A graph of new daily cases of coronavirus in Italy (top) and a logarithmic graph, as of April 4, show that the daily increase in cases has slowed, and the country seems to “flatten the curve”. There are still over 4,000 new cases each day, but there has not been a massive spike in new cases in recent days. Johns Hopkins



Spain – lock since March 15

Spain now has more confirmed cases than Italy, with more than 135,000 cases. A peak in daily cases occurred on March 24, with more than 9,000 cases reported on that day. However, the daily increase has continued to decline in recent days. As of April 1, Spain has seen a decline in daily cases for four consecutive days.

Like Italy, when looking at a graph of the spread of the virus over time, it seems that Spain is starting to flatten the curve.

A graph of the new daily cases of coronavirus in Spain (top) and a logarithmic graph, as of April 4, show that the daily number of new cases has slowed down, although there are still more than 5,000 new cases a day, and the country seems to be “flattening the curve.” Johns Hopkins



France – lock since March 17

France has been locked out for about the same duration as Spain. Growth of the virus has been stable recently, with the exception of a spike on April 3, which could have been caused by further reporting measures. Last week, the country also experienced a spike in deaths after the health ministry began including deaths in nursing homes in its data, according to Reuters.

After the April 3 peak, the number of daily cases dropped dramatically, with only 3,000 new cases on April 4. If this constant number of daily cases continues, the country will flatten its curve.

The curve for France did not completely flatten (as of April 4), but daily increases began to slow, except on April 3 when the number of new cases surged, possibly due to a backlog of reported cases. Johns Hopkins



China – partial lock since January 23

China experienced a huge spike in new cases in a single day, with more than 15,000 new cases on February 12. However, growth slowed considerably thereafter. Hubei province, where the virus originated, was detained at the end of January. More and more regions of the country were subsequently closed, but restrictions in some regions have already been lifted.

Wuhan’s lock is should be lifted on April 8 almost two and a half months after its imposition.

President Trump and health officials around the world have questioned whether China is releasing accurate data on its number of cases.

China, where the virus originated, has been locked up the longest. Although the country has flattened its curve, it is locked in much longer than most countries. Johns Hopkins



Austria & Germany

Austria has successfully prevented a huge spike in daily cases since March 29. The country has been closed for about three weeks and his government says it could be enough. Austria plans to start reopening stores next week, although residents will have to wear masks, according to Reuters.

“We have reacted faster and more restrictively than in other countries and so we could avoid the worst. But this rapid and restrictive reaction also gives us the possibility of getting out of this crisis more quickly,” said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Like Austria, Germany plans to reopen soon. The country has been locked out since March 22 and has become the fourth country in the top 100,000 cases. Still, officials hope to return to normal life on April 19 – it’s a little less than a month of foreclosure. According to Reuters, Germany would implement a list of steps, including compulsory wearing of the mask in public and limits on gatherings.

United States – first “home stay” orders started March 19

The first in the whole state stay at home order started in California on March 19 and New York quickly followed. The majority of states have since followed suit, although a few governors are still tender.

US health officials predict the peak to come, with President Trump warning of a “hell of a bad two weeks” come.

The United States has more confirmed cases than any other country, with more than 337,000 as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins. Only parts of the country, such as California, showed signs of flattening the curve.

“Right now, the California Department of Public Health is reporting 10,000 cases since early March and 237 deaths, and it looks like the number of new cases is actually pretty stable,” said Dr. Jeffery Klausner, professor of medicine and public health at UCLA, told CBS Sacramento.

In New York City, the current epicenter of the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on April 2 that the state summit, or “mountain top battle”, could happen this week or next, CBS New York reported. Monday, Cuomo said the number of new cases appears to have stabilized in the past few days.

“It could still go any way. We could still see an increase,” Cuomo said on Monday. “It always depends on what we do.”