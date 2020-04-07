Fingers crossed the daring return plane of the golf coronavirus

Not so long ago, there was not much point in watching professional golf in the fall. The PGA championship, traditionally held in August, was the least followed of the four major golf championships and with the exception of an occasional Ryder Cup once the leaves turned brown, golf was pretty much without importance.

First played in 2007, the FedEx Cup was created to extend the golf season to the football season, but it has never been a fair fight with the NFL and college football dominating the odds. listens to sports television. It could be different this year if the world returns to normal, as everyone had hoped, and Monday’s announced postponement of major golf championships materializes.

Pray that this will be the case and, in August, the golf course will have its own “Fall Classic” which should last through part of the year normally dominated by football. Either way, you can see the late Arnold Palmer roll up his sleeves and shout “Go get them.”

The truth is that if you enjoy golf and football, with perhaps a delayed world series somewhere, it could be an incredible fall for the sport after what has been a devastating spring and summer. The COVID-19 pandemic forced golf governing bodies to cancel the Open Championship and reschedule the three golf tournaments in the United States.

There is no other choice but to face football. The PGA Championship, which was moved from August 3 to 9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, will be one step ahead of football. The US Open, originally scheduled from June 18 to 31 at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, has been postponed to September 17 and 20, and the Masters, which was to be played this week, will now take place from November 12 to 15. .

Add the Ryder Cup, still slated for September 22-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, and if all goes to plan, it presents an unprecedented stretch of high-stakes golf that could be talked about for decades.

The masters will serve as anchors. Once health and safety officials report that conditions are favorable to host the event, Augusta National President Fred Ridley said the Masters intends to “invite professionals and fans who have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of the Masters. the week.”

Instead of azaleas, there will be more acorns at Augusta National, but think how special and unique this week will be. Tiger Woods will be the defending Masters champion for the fifth time with Rory McIlroy chasing the Grand Slam and everyone for a green jacket. It promises worldwide interest whether golfers wear short sleeves or woolen caps.

Normally, golf was lost in a calendar filled with football. He never wanted to venture there. But it was unprecedented times that brought major sports organizations and networks to take unprecedented steps in the hopes of carrying out their events. The health and safety of everyone involved must be paramount and no one seems to have lost sight of this.

“We hope that the postponement of the [U.S. Open] will provide us with the opportunity to mitigate health and safety concerns while providing us with the best opportunity to host the US Open this year, “said Mike Davis, CEO of USGA, in a statement.

This is not all good news. The open championship, which runs July 12-19 in Kent, England, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. It is the first time that the British Open has been canceled since the Second World War. Meanwhile, the USGA has canceled the US Senior Open and US Senior Women’s Open for 2020. Hopefully the other three major men’s championships can be recovered.

A major championship is always a highlight of the golf season. But they will make even more sense if they are played this year. Watching a tournament live or on TV will be a little different each time it happens again. Father Time is said to be the only enemy of the sport. We now know that the cliché “Nothing should be agreed” is not just a cliché.

Football and golf in the fall would be great.