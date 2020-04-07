Factual check: Trump challenges HHS IG report and repeats several other false allegations at Monday’s coronavirus briefing

At Monday’s briefing, Fox News correspondent Kristin Fisher asked the president about a report recently released by the office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Social Services detailing the challenges facing hospitals are facing to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, including shortages of supplies and equipment, as well as extended wait times for test results.

In response, Trump said, “It’s just not true. Did I really hear the word” Inspector General “? It is not.”

Pushed by the fact that the report was released by his own administration, Trump suggested that the conclusions were politically motivated, asking, “Well, where did he come from, Inspector General? What’s his name?” Trump then added, “So give me the name of the Inspector General. Could politics get into that?”

The facts first: There is no evidence that the report is false or that it was in any way politically motivated. the There is no evidence that the report is false or that it was in any way politically motivated. the report was launched independently by the HHS OIG and based on interviews conducted between March 23 and March 27 with administrators from more than 300 hospitals in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC. The report found that hospitals faced test shortages and longer than usual wait times for coronavirus test results.

The report’s findings on shortages at major hospitals have also corroborated previous press reports from hospitals in New York and elsewhere, which face serious shortages of vital medical equipment. According to the HHS report, its goal is to provide a snapshot of hospital experiences in the midst of an increasing number of coronavirus cases and is not used to review the department’s response to the epidemic.

The senior HHS OIG officials who supervised this monitoring report are both women: Ann Maxwell, the Assistant Inspector General for Assessment and Inspections, and Christi Grimm, the Senior Assistant Inspector General. Grimm, whose name appears on the report, is a career public servant who came to his present job in January but has been with HHS since 1999 , serving under the Republican and Democratic administrations.

Coronavirus tests

Monday Trump claims , as he did last week, that his administration was initially hampered by an “obsolete” test for the coronavirus.

“The tests were old, outdated, and not really prepared at the start,” he said on Monday.

The facts first: The defective initial test for the coronavirus was created during Trump’s administration in early 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The defective initial test for the coronavirus was created during Trump’s administration in early 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since this is a new virus that was first identified this year, the tests could not be “old” or “obsolete”.

“He is lying. He is 100% lying. He is lying because he is trying to blame others, even if the attempt is completely absurd”, Gregg Gonsalves, assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at Yale School of Public Health, said of a previous version of Trump’s claim.

The statement “makes no sense because it is false,” said Tara Smith, professor of epidemiology at Kent State University, about an earlier version of the statement. “It’s a new virus.”

Stick to past practical, the CDC created its own test for the coronavirus rather than using the test being distributed by the World Health Organization. The CDC has started development his test in January 2020 and announced on February 5 that he would start delivery test kits to public health laboratories in the United States.

Shortly after, it was reported that some of the test kits were not working properly. The CDC admitted the problem February 12. She announced on February 28 that she had made new functional test kits problem , which had been provoked by a flaw in one of the three Components from the original test.

Trump on the performance of the small business loan program

At the White House Coronavirus task force briefing on Monday, Trump said the paycheck protection program – a small business loan program – “had worked really well.”

Trump said there were a few “minor issues that have already been resolved.”

The facts first: CNN has reported significant problems to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with system-wide failures as lenders process these loans..

A few days after the launch of the PPP deployment by the Small Business Administration, there are delays again In the system, lenders use to download information on loan applications and the money is not yet widely distributed to businesses that still need it.

According to an industry source who spoke to CNN, major system-wide failures continue to occur in the PPP system, including closings preventing the submission of lender applications on their system called E-Tran. These problems have slowed the ability of banks to participate in the lending program, the source told CNN.

In addition, several bank executives have told CNN they want the Treasury Department or the Small Business Administration to offer more advice on how they are expected to disburse funds. CNN reports indicate that there are also concerns among lenders who say they will not cut checks until there are clear directions on how to distribute the money.

To learn more about the early problems of the small business loan program, read here and here

Trump erroneously claims plane passengers are tested for coronavirus

Asked about the possibility of travel restrictions between coronavirus hotspots, Trump said: “Tests are also done when people get on those planes and also when they get off the planes.”

The facts first: There is no evidence that passengers on airplanes in the United States are screened for coronavirus, let alone when they get on and off the plane. While it is theoretically possible for this to happen under the radar of a particular airport, it certainly does not happen widely.

Trump may have wanted to refer to screening – which involves questions and sometimes temperature checks – rather than actual tests, but the major U.S. airlines also do not screen. Some aircraft passengers are subject to government landing control, but most passengers are not – and this control, unlike testing, cannot conclusively determine if someone has the virus.