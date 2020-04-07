ESPN’s Drew Brees pursuit doesn’t stop after $ 50 million deal with the Saints

While ESPN has Drew Brees in his sights after his retirement, Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky have become the best candidates for next Monday’s Football Night stand, The Post learned.

ESPN has not yet fully decided whether to go with Levy, Orlovsky and / or Riddick, but is trying to sign Brees now for “Monday Night Football” after his retirement. NBC and FOX have also shown a keen interest in Brees after retirement and are ready to make deals sooner rather than later.

This offseason, Brees went on television and instead signed a $ 50 million, two-year contract with the Saints. But it could very well be his last servant in the NFL, and he could enter the MNF booth afterwards.

While Tony Romo has received a $ 180 million, 10-year contract from CBS, ESPN does not use it as a measuring device to deliver Brees.

Romo has just signed a rookie television contract with CBS that was around three years and $ 10 million. He performed well, had perfect timing for this offseason with the NFL television rights agreements soon to be in place, and won the biggest contract in the history of sports broadcasting.

Brees will not get what is now known as “Romo money,” although ESPN offers closer to the $ 6.5 million neighborhood Jon Gruden has lived in during his last few seasons on MNF, according to sources. It would be nearly double the average of Romo’s rookie contract, and in the postal code of some $ 7 million that Troy Aikman receives from FOX.

It’s also a lot less than the $ 14 million a season ESPN had made for Romo if the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback hit the free agency.

ESPN is currently the highest bidder for Brees.

Besides Brees and Romo, ESPN also had talks with Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers this winter. Manning never made a counter offer to ESPN, while Rivers signed with the Colts.

The website, outkick.com , mentioned that ESPN is trying to sign Brees after retirement.

NBC and Fox were ESPN’s competitors for Brees. Brees, 41, has told network executives that he prefers to play games, which means that NBC could consider Brees for a second potential NFL package. NBC could also try to prepare Brees in the studio as a replacement for Cris Collinsworth a day later.

NBC has just signed Collinsworth’s son Jac as a commentator and all indications are that they remain very committed to keeping Cris long term. NBC already has a succession plan for Mike Tirico to succeed Al Michaels full-time after Super Bowl 2021-2022.

FOX could consider Brees for “Thursday Night Football”, his studio, or Sunday’s No. 2 team.

For ESPN, the situation is somewhat embarrassing due to the coronavirus and the fact that the company has still not officially announced that it will replace its current Monday evening team consisting of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.

ESPN’s parent company Disney has announced holidays, which is likely to have an impact on the network – especially with no games going on at the moment. ESPN executives, vice-presidents in place, were asked to take percentage pay cuts in the short term.

But Disney is trying to best prepare for its negotiations with the NFL because it wants to add even more important games, including the Super Bowl, to its list, which is why it will sign Brees if it agrees.

With Brees, Disney could receive a little boost in its good negotiations with the NFL, however, sources told The Post that the best bidders would probably win regardless of their current stand.

Tessitore and McFarland have not yet been informed that they will not be returning, however, they both know that ESPN has been looking for replacements. ESPN had a Michaels and Manning dream booth scenario, which did not materialize when NBC refused to enter into commercial negotiations for Michaels.

ESPN was not satisfied with the team of Levy, Riddick and / or Orlovsky. The network might be wise to keep it simple and choose a stand for two. It must be clear, they have not yet got the job, because there are other options.

ESPN has put the idea of ​​relocating its university team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit back on the table, but is wary of creating a problem with its national championship duo. However, they cannot be excluded at this time.

With Brees on deck, it could be strange for Riddick, Orlovsky or whoever they choose for the stand this year, as a replacement for them at Brees could potentially already be signed before calling a match.

If ESPN were to go with Levy, Riddick and / or Orlovsky, he could put out the carrot he hopes to add a second NFL package, which the new crew could potentially lead.

Levy is a local ESPN original, while Riddick and Orlovsky are in the tradition of ESPN breaking personalities like Dick Vitale, Jay Bilas and Herbstreit – guys who have become bigger names on TV than they l ‘were as athletes.

ESPN, however, also balances for the big names. FOX to Aikman. NBC in Collinsworth. CBS to Romo. ESPN wants Brees… and is ready to sign and wait.