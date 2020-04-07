Esper’s office asked the Acting Secretary of the Navy to apologize for his remarks about the captain of the ousted aircraft carrier

An official said that Esper staff informed Modly that he had to apologize.

Modly told the crew on Monday that her former commander, Captain Brett Crozier, was either “too naive or too stupid” to be in command, or that he had intentionally leaked a note to the media in which he put warned against the spread of the coronavirus on board the aircraft carrier and urged to save its sailors, according to comments obtained by CNN.

The acting secretary also accused Crozier of having committed “treason” and of creating “great controversy” in Washington by spreading the warning so widely among naval officials.

Modly initially defended her remarks in a statement on Monday, posting a statement that said, “I stand by every word I said”.

However, a few hours later Monday evening, after prominent members of the House Armed Services Committee began asking for his resignation, Modly apologized to the Navy for his comment. “Let’s be clear, I don’t think Captain Brett Crozier is naive or stupid. I think, and I always believed it to be the opposite,” Modly said in her statement. “We select our carrier commanders with great care. Captain Crozier is intelligent and passionate. I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming e-mail with the intention of put it in the public domain for the purpose of drawing public attention to the situation on board its vessel. I apologize for the confusion this choice of words may have caused. “ Modly also apologized directly to Crozier for “the pain my remarks may have caused”. Crozier had written to Naval management to report concerns about the Roosevelt crew of over 4,000 people, alerting them to the challenges of trying to contain the disease on board the ship and urging that seafarers be allowed to quarantine ashore. “We are not at war. Seafarers do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are not dealing properly with our most reliable asset: our seafarers,” Crozier wrote in a note from service that three US defense officials confirmed to CNN. Asked about the comments on Monday, President Donald Trump said he “could just get involved.” “I didn’t hear him exactly, I heard they heard,” said Trump, referring to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. “I heard they made a statement, if it was the statement, it is a strong statement.” At least 230 sailors aboard the Roosevelt tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday morning, an increase of 57 cases since the previous day.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/07/politics/mark-esper-thomas-modly-brett-crozier-coronavirus/index.html