Emily Hampshire, star of Schitt's Creek, talks about the finale of the `` perfect '' series

Emily Hampshire, aka Stevie Budd, owner of the “Schitt’s Creek” motel, is confident that Tuesday’s series finale will appeal to her legion of fans.

“I can say, with 100% certainty, that people will be happy with how the show will end,” says Hampshire, who is in his late thirties. “It is not one of those finals where you watch it and you are disappointed in the end. People may be sad that the show ends, but it ends so perfectly.

“And a bit of fun trivia,” she says of the finale, which airs at 8 p.m. on Pop TV and the sister networks Comedy Central and Logo. “There’s an Easter egg you can watch: our very last scene was our last scene with all of us – the very last scene we shot – so there’s a lot going on for us, not just in the series but saying goodbye to both. “

The ensemble, an Emmy-nominated humorous series – about a once wealthy family living in the podunk town of Schitt’s Creek in a run-down motel after losing millions – was co-created by father-son team Eugene Levy ( “SCTV”) and Daniel Levy. They embody father and son Johnny and David Rose, with Catherine O’Hara as mother of actress Moira and Annie Murphy as David’s sister, Alexis, who has grown from spoiled brat to responsible citizen since the first of the series in 2015.

The series gets a lot of its charm from the people of Schitt’s Creek, especially Stevie (Hampshire), who wears flannel, who owns the Rosebud Motel where the Rose clan moves in (she ends up going into business with Johnny). First abrasive and cynical, it has evolved over the six seasons to become more complete and, dare we say, sensitive the person. “Often fans do these mashups of all seasons and every time they put something from season 1 of me and Dan, we’re like, ‘Oh my God, we were such babies,'” said Hampshire, who acts since his teenage beginnings and filmed the first seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” at the same time as “12 Monkeys” by Syfy (she played Jennifer Goines).

“I find it remarkable with Stevie, unlike most of the characters who grow, evolve and change, I think Stevie is like one of those Russians [nesting] dolls – it opened more like an onion, ”she says. “She was that hard shell at the beginning and over the seasons, she took off these layers to reveal who she really is without all the walls. I think she grew up from the inside out, if that makes sense. She became more vulnerable… when Mr. Rose entered his life as a father figure and began to help her run the motel. “

Hampshire points to an episode of season 5 as a turning point for his character. “The episode of” Cabaret “where Stevie sings” Maybe this time “,” she says. “There is a lot of meta going on. I have been an actor since I was 12 and my dream role is Sally Bowles in” Cabaret “. What is crazy is that I am not a great singer or dancer but I When I read this episode, I died. Not only was I able to play Sally Bowles, but I also have to do it as Stevie. ‘Maybe this time’ is a song that s empowers … and when David [Rose] says, “He’s my best friend,” that moment kills me. He is so proud of her and I think she split up throughout this song. “

This episode (like many others) was written by Dan Levy, with whom Hampshire was most closely associated, both on the set of “Schitt’s Creek” and in real life. “Dan and I definitely had something with David and Stevie and we still do,” she says. “We definitely have this dynamic. Stevie taught me to be a best friend, and this comes from Dan, who created this incredible human being. “

The friendship between the actors of “Schitt’s Creek” continued after the series ended last July, said Hampshire. “We had a lot of time to mourn that. As a gift, Dan rented a villa in Tuscany to say goodbye and we spent two weeks there – me, Annie (Murphy), Noah Reid (Patrick), Sarah (Levy, Dan’s sister, who played Twyla), Dan and Jenn Robertson (Jocelyn Schitt). We did a lot of karaoke. It was great.”

The next step for Hampshire is a starring role in the Quibi series “50 States of Fright” and a main role in “Chapelwaite”, an Epix series based on a short story by Stephen King which will tour in Nova Scotia. “It was with Adrien Brody and it was in 1850, so I was excited to go from” Schitt’s Creek “to 1850 with a corset,” she said. My character is a Stephen King woman from that time – she is a writer and very educated and went to Mount Holyoke, a very progressive school. I love that my character went there. “