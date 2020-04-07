Ed O’Bannon overcame injuries and adversity to lead UCLA to NCAA title in 1995

From the archives: This week marks the 25th anniversary of the last victory of the NCAA championship of the UCLA men’s basketball team. The following is the story of Mike Penner, former Times editor, of Ed O’Bannon who overcame adversity to lead the Bruins to their 11th NCAA title on April 3, 1995:

SEATTLE – The left knee which was opened and rebuilt in the fall of 1990, which was attached with a replacement anterior cruciate ligament lifted from the leg of a dead man, who kept Ed O’Bannon off the basketball court for 15 months and the happy distant parties fell on the floor of the Kingdome late Monday evening.

The right knee was right there, dragging Ed O’Bannon down to the painted hardwood, where he then bowed to the basket, pressed his shaved head to the floor and began to cry.

In the stands a few meters away, fans shaking blue and gold pompoms chanted: “U-C! THE!”

Closer, Bruin’s teammates revolved around a blue and golden ladder that would take them where O’Bannon had spent most of this game – over the edge – to reignite a long lost tradition in Westwood, slicing ceremonial nets after an NCAA championship game.

For more than two minutes, O’Bannon sat there, kneeling and shouting.

“He just lost him,” said Brother Charles.

And why not?

Four years ago, O’Bannon learned that his basketball career was over, his aspirations in the United States and the NBA ended with a torn knee ligament.

Three years ago, O’Bannon started his return attempt, leaving the bench in 23 games, starting none and averaging less than four points.

Two years ago, O’Bannon returned to starter training and showed everyone that he could indeed run and jump and contribute more to the program than a heavy pile of newspaper clippings.

A year ago, O’Bannon and the Bruins were eliminated from the NCAA tournament in the first round, and the Ed O’Bannon era at UCLA started receiving simulation treatment.

Monday night, with reigning champion Arkansas at one side of playmaker Kingdome and Bruin and court choreographer Tyus Edney on the bench with a sprained wrist, all of the city’s instant experts told O’Bannon : “You have no chance Game.”

And then O’Bannon came out and won.

He won it with 30 points, a career high, 11 career defensive rebounds with six offensive rebounds for a total of 17, two scintillating baseball-style assists that are already part of Bruin’s skill and one, a short pre-game speech to future teammates without Edney:

Fellas, this is just a pickup game.

These are words the Bruins immortalized later with their astounding 89-78 victory over Arkansas.

And once they did, it brought O’Bannon to its knees.

“I was just excited,” said O’Bannon. “It was a bit of a relief. I just wanted a moment for myself, to make sure I didn’t overwhelm myself. Basically, I didn’t want to pass out. “

The player of choice for UCLA’s first win in 20 years was hunched over the floor, sobbing like a baby, and O’Bannon said, “It felt good. I tried to hold it back, but I’m glad I did. “

Ed O’Bannon Sr. watched his son in the media with the championship net around him and said he imagined that day, the MVP trophy, tears and everything.

“I imagined her crying and kneeling and praising the Lord,” said Ed Sr. “Ed is an emotional young man. It didn’t surprise me at all, not at all. “

Given what the O’Bannons have gone through in the past four years, how is that possible?

“It was really painful, watching it right after the injury,” said Ed Sr. “His last year in high school, I saw him do the same things as Magic Johnson, the same things that James Worthy did.

“He could drop it.” He could run the court. He could jump and touch the top of the panel with his hand. He could do everything on the ground. He could do anything.

“It was a talent given by God. But after being injured, he had to work there. “

The job was not finished, said Ed Sr., until mid-1994, when Ed returned home after an ecstatic summer league game.

“He said to me, ‘Dad, I’m back. Without a doubt, I’m back, “said Ed Sr.” I knew immediately that this team was going through exciting times. “

Especially the last time Ed Jr. wore a UCLA uniform.

“It was the most fun I have ever had in basketball,” beamed O’Bannon, tugging on his mesh collar, which he called “the best piece of jewelry I have ever had.”

“We had the world watching us and we moved away from the reigning national championship. And we did it with six guys.

“Dude, this is sugar . “

Thirty points in the final?

Seventeen rebounds?

“The guy is America’s best player, without exception,” said coach Jim Harrick. “The guy refused all year to let us lose. He always found a way to win. “

The left knee, in case someone needs to know, is fine.