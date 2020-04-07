Ecuador uses cardboard boxes to bury dead in coronavirus pandemic

Facing a overwhelming amount of corpses and the shortage of coffins, residents of the Ecuadorian coastal city of Guayaquil use cardboard boxes to give their dead the appropriate burials. The morgues, funeral homes and hospitals in Guayaquil, the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in Ecuador, are facing a difficult body burden.

Limited by government restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, residents of the city complained last week of bodies piled up on the streets or rotten inside the houses for days. His mayor delivered three containers to act like a makeshift morgue. the the city announced on saturday distribute 2,000 pressed cardboard boxes to people to offer their deceased loved ones a “dignified burial” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Agradecemos a la Asociación de Cartoneros por su aporte con las primeras 200 de 2,000 cajas mortuorias de cartón prensado. Serán de gran ayuda para brindar una digna sepultura a las personas fallecidas durante esta emergencia sanitaria. pic.twitter.com/0N0fBtRyRJ – Alcaldía Guayaquil (@alcaldiagye) April 4, 2020

The Ecuadorian government has also set up a hotline to inform the authorities so that they can recover the remains. Jorge Wated, the government official appointed by Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno to deal with corpses during the coronavirus crisis, said Monday the fact that his workgroup picks up stays the same day that the phone calls are made after a backlog.

Relatives of the sick wait outside the hospital in Guasmo Sur to collect their remains while a car transports a coffin to Guayaquil, Ecuador. Getty



“Today we were working in southern Guayaquil to recover the dead reported today; we extend our condolences to the members of their families and have given them peace of mind that they will be buried in a dignified and personal manner , free of charge, “Wated tweeted.

Hoy trabajamos en el sur de Guayaquil realizando el levantamiento de fallecidos reportedados hoy; a sus familiares the expresamos nuestras condolencias y dimos the tranquility of that van has been buried in forma digna, gratuita y unipersonal. pic.twitter.com/d24dqQUVy4 – Jorge Wated Reshuan (@JorgeWated) April 6, 2020

Ecuador has reported more than 3,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, most of them in Guayaquil, according to Johns Hopkins Data Card. At least 191 people in Ecuador have died. However, Wated said in a recent television address that he expects more difficult times for the South American nation, particularly in the province of Guayas where Guayaquil is located.

“Unfortunately, medical experts have told us that they estimate that deaths in the coming months will be between 2,500 and 3,500 due to COVID-19, just in the province of Guayas,” said Wated. “This is what we are preparing for.”