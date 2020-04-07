Dubai virtual museums offer cultural escape

Editor’s note – CNN series are often sponsored by the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains complete editorial control over all of its reports. Our sponsorship policy

(CNN) – In a city where the horizon changes from year to year, there is a corner of Dubai that preserves its past. Al Fahidi Fort houses the Dubai Museum, which offers a glimpse of the region in front of skyscrapers and shopping centers.

From the traditional souk to the Bedouin culture, from pearl divers to potters, visitors come across dozens of life-size models who illustrate Dubai’s past.

Michael Essey is a film producer who works for Dubai Film, a company responsible for bringing the city’s museums online. The Dubai Museum is his favorite in the city.

“It gives me the history of where this place comes from – and I love the history of Dubai, a humble fishing village in Las Vegas in the Middle East,” he says. “It’s just a wonderful story.”

In 2014, his company launched Dubai360 , a website that hosts one of the largest virtual city tours in the world. In addition to more than half a dozen museums, the platform offers 360-degree experiences of 41 rooftop views, more than 40 cultural sites, 15 shopping centers and 10 parks.

Earlier this week, Dubai announced a 24-hour lockout that will last two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that Covid-19 has forced the public inside, the platform has seen an average 25% increase in traffic.

“There has never been a better or more important time for such technology to exist, because it is one thing to sit down and eat junk food,” says Essey. “But … it is important for people to keep their minds stimulated by reality.”

Virtual tours

It is not surprising that the International Council of Museums (ICOM) shares Essey’s view that there has never been a better time to explore the world’s virtual exhibitions.

The NGO recently launched a social media campaign called #MuseumsAndChill with the aim of familiarizing the public with nearby and distant institutions.

“With this campaign, we hope to lessen the impact of self-isolation on mental health,” said Alexandra Fernández, communications coordinator at ICOM. “So far, it has been quite successful.”

Dubai360 is one of the largest virtual city tours in the world. Dubai360

“The vast majority of these virtual tours are free,” says Fernández. “They can potentially have a positive economic impact once the closings are complete, as they can encourage online users to physically visit the museum.”

She adds that an equally important reason for museums to have online deals is to help secure government money to support institutions during the pandemic.

“Right now, public emergency funds are essential to limit the damage … to prevent temporary museum closings from becoming permanent closings.”

Looking forward to

Many institutions do not know when they can reopen – or whether they can reopen at all. The American Alliance of Museums predicts that a third of the museums in the United States will close permanently as a result of Covid-19. And in Italy, the cultural sector is expected to lose 3 billion euros ($ 3.25 billion) in the coming months.

But as museums prepare for an uncertain future, organizations around the world are stepping up their support. In the United Arab Emirates, for example, the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and Art Dubai Group recently partnered to launch the Dubai Ideathon . The project is an open call to all to submit solutions on how to help the cultural sector during this period.

Essey is also preparing to start when the pandemic ends. Construction of the Dubai Future Museum is underway, which will focus on innovation and design, and his company is already committed to creating a 360 tour when complete.

“As soon as they finish this museum of innovation … I can’t wait,” he explains, predicting that he could become his new favorite. “I like innovation, the future – the kind of museum” where are we going. ”