Dozens wish local woman a happy 100th birthday

COVID-19 cancels many different events, but that doesn’t stop a local woman from celebrating her 100th birthday. Geraldine Olson or “Gerry”, as her friends and family call her, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.

Even though it was an unconventional way to celebrate a birthday, Olson says it was memorable.

“This one takes the cake.”

Due to social isolation, Olson’s birthday plans had to be adjusted and his great-granddaughter Samantha Cronin was one of the many who helped organize the big day.

“We originally planned to pass grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, but when I posted on Facebook we may have thought family friends who knew her would want join us and we never anticipated what it would become, “said Cronin.

Dozens of friends, family members and community members drove their car outside Olson’s house to wish him a happy birthday from a distance. Olson says she has never felt more like a celebrity.

Cronin says the 100th anniversary has turned out to be bigger than they could have imagined and that she is grateful to be part of such a thoughtful community.

“Seeing how many people in these circumstances have come for someone they don’t even know, many of them, just to spread joy and spread love.”

Geraldine Olson is a woman who touched the lives of many people, so her friends and family knew she should give her the birthday she deserved. Jodie Cronin, Olson’s granddaughter, said she was surprised how many people Olson had affected.

“We had birthday wishes from all over the country on Facebook and everything for her because people are going to share it and this person is sharing it so we have had cards and wishes from all over.”

Even if it was not the 100th birthday that someone had imagined, Olson says that she is very grateful for the way the day went.

“I’m very lucky, but I don’t think I’ll get to two hundred.”

Family members say they have planned a different celebration that will be postponed until the world is safer, but are more than happy with how their grandmother’s 100th birthday turned out .