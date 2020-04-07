Dow Rises Again As Coronavirus Pandemic Slows

US stocks jumped again on Tuesday as Wall Street harbored hopes that the coronavirus crisis would finally peak.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 937.25 points, or 4.1%, at the opening amid signs of a slowing pandemic – including reports that Tuesday was the first day that China, where the epidemic started, had no new COVID-19- related deaths for the first time since January.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite also climbed to 3.5 and 2.9% respectively at the start of the session. The gains followed a rally on Monday that saw the Dow Jones jump 1,627 points as virus deaths seemed to slow in the hard hit hotspots.

“Almost everywhere you look there is new optimism,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiTrader, wrote in a comment. “As stocks continue to climb, investors who missed the first pass of the rally bus, reluctant to put money back to work, are now faced with a difficult decision and forced to pay much more for a seat at the front. “

Investors appeared encouraged by signals that Italy and Spain – two of the European countries most affected by the virus – are looking to ease the lockdowns as their death toll decreases. And the number of new deaths in New York, the US epicenter of the crisis, has remained more or less stable over the past two days.

Oil prices also rebounded Tuesday after falling Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to cut production. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose about 0.9% to $ 26.32 at 9:33 a.m.

But experts say investors will have to digest the carnage of coronaviruses that has yet to take place in the United States and the United Kingdom, where the virus put Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care. There are also lingering questions about how the economy will suffer from widespread blockages aimed at containing the pandemic.

“Overall, there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic with a number of coins that appear to be taking hold in developed markets,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior currency analyst at OANDA, said in a comment. “This potential light at the end of the tunnel is however weak, and a number of things could come together to extinguish it.”

With post wires