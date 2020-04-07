DOT calls on airlines to reimburse canceled flights

Air passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed should receive refunds, the Department of Transport said in a statement, but don’t count on your money yet.

A statement released Friday said the DOT would give airlines the ability to comply first.

The DOT said it has received “an increasing number of complaints and inquiries from ticket passengers … which describe the denial of refunds for significantly canceled or delayed flights”.

A spokesperson said Monday: “The obligation to reimburse when scheduled flights are canceled or significantly delayed applies to US and foreign carriers operating at least one aircraft with a capacity of 30 seats or more to, at inside or from the United States. “

The department’s Office of Aviation Enforcement and Proceedings is responsible for “monitoring airline reimbursement policies and practices and taking enforcement action if necessary.” Enforcement actions may include, for example, seeking corrective action through warning letters or the issuance of consent orders (which may include fines). “

A Minnesota man on Monday filed a class action lawsuit seeking reimbursement from United Airlines for tickets slated to be used in April. His flight was canceled.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced thousands of flight cancellations, as air travel has virtually stopped. Seats available on Delta Airlines, for example, fell more than 3 million from January 20 to April 6, according to OAG, which tracks airline data.

The DOT order applies to US and foreign airlines, the statement said.

But, the statement added, “the DOT Aviation Enforcement Office will exercise its enforcement discretion and give carriers the opportunity to comply before taking other action. “

Brett Snyder, a former airline employee who founded CrankyFlier site that focuses on airline issues, said in an email that the statement “appears to be an indication, but it is not in fact an enforcement action”.

Passengers have recently encountered resistance from airlines when trying to recover their money for canceled flights. Some airlines insist that they only issue a voucher, despite transportation contracts that say otherwise.

Delta and United have extended the period of validity of this voucher to two years.

But critics have noted that holding the value of this ticket as credit amounts to a loan to the airline. Airlines are to receive billions of grants and loans as part of the economic stimulus package.

Minnesota passenger Jacob Randolph filed a class action against United on Monday for reimbursement of his $ 1,500 plus three tickets to fly April 4 from Chicago to Hilton Head Island, S.C. flight was canceled and United denied Randolph’s request for a refund, depending on the costume.

United said it could not comment on the complaint because the company had not yet seen it.

Nine American senators, including Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) And Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Wrote to leaders of major American airlines to request refunds, not coupons.

Last week, the European Union told airlines that they must reimburse passengers whose flights have been canceled.

Assistant travel editor Mary Forgione contributed to this report.