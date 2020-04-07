Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden on the “virtual” Democratic Convention

President Trump attacked alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden in a tweet, saying he would prefer a Democratic national convention where he “would not have to run.”

“Joe Biden wanted the date of the National Democratic Convention to be postponed to a later period. Now he wants a “virtual” convention, a convention where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? ” the commander-in-chief tweeted Monday morning.

“Also, what happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to do to me?” He continued.

The president referred in his tweet to Biden’s comment Sunday where he suggested that his party’s convention may need to be held with everyone participating at home following recommendations from the CDC and WHO issued in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Well, we’re going to have to make a convention, we may have to make a virtual convention,” said the former vice president. on ABC News “This Week”.

“I think we should think about it right now. The idea of ​​holding a convention is going to be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in the same place and that is very possible. “

The National Democratic Committee announced last week that it was postponing the Milwaukee convention from July 13 to 16 until the week of August 17 due to uncertainty about the spread of the virus.

Biden’s team had recently coordinated with the White House to establish a phone call between likely 2020 rivals to discuss the coronavirus, Democratic Hope told reporters last Thursday.

“Yesterday, the Trump administration suggested that I call the president to offer my help,” said Biden with a laugh. “Well, I’m glad to hear he will take my call; my team is working with him to set it up.”

President Trump told reporters in response that he “would like” to respond to Biden’s call.

“I always found him to be a nice guy,” he said, “I don’t know him very well, frankly, but I think he’s probably a nice guy … If he would like to call , I would absolutely take his call. “

Biden took the social media platform to respond to the critical tweet.

“Sir. Mr. Speaker, I hope we can meet in Milwaukee, but it will depend on what you do and what you need to do to deal with this pandemic. I explained how you can do it: https://joebiden.com/covid19-leadership/. Glad to chat at any time, ”he wrote.