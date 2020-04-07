Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their children post a photo of isolation pajamas

The actors posed for a photo wearing matching pajamas alongside their daughter, Scout Willis and her sister, Tallulah Willis’ boyfriend, Dillon Buss.

Tallulah captioned the photo, “chaotic neutral.”

Even the dog had his own matching green striped top.

In one of her comments on Instagram, the youngest daughter Willis replied: “made the choice to quarantine together and stayed together for 27 days taking all the precautions”.

Their eldest daughter, Rumer, is not shown.

Willis is remarried to Emma Heming Willis and together they have two children.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have remained friendly.

Moore has shared photos of his family over the years, most recently last month to celebrate Willis’ birthday.