Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their children post a photo of isolation pajamas

by April 7, 2020 entertainment
Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their children post a photo of isolation pajamas

The actors posed for a photo wearing matching pajamas alongside their daughter, Scout Willis and her sister, Tallulah Willis’ boyfriend, Dillon Buss.

Tallulah captioned the photo, “chaotic neutral.”

Even the dog had his own matching green striped top.

In one of her comments on Instagram, the youngest daughter Willis replied: “made the choice to quarantine together and stayed together for 27 days taking all the precautions”.

Their eldest daughter, Rumer, is not shown.

Willis is remarried to Emma Heming Willis and together they have two children.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have remained friendly.

Moore has shared photos of his family over the years, most recently last month to celebrate Willis’ birthday.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/sMWB60VcuOY/index.html

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

Coronavirus music with Best Coast, Father John Misty, Oh Sees

Coronavirus music with Best Coast, Father John Misty, Oh Sees

April 7, 2020
Pink details her frightening experience with coronavirus

Pink details her frightening experience with coronavirus

April 7, 2020
& # 039; At home with Olaf & # 039; just arrive in time to warm up our lonely hearts

& # 039; At home with Olaf & # 039; just arrive in time to warm up our lonely hearts

April 7, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *