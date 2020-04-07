Deliveroo brings Passover Seder-to-Go kits to isolated people

April 7, 2020
The kits will be available in selected areas of the UK and Ireland.

The packages contain everything you need to prepare the ceremonial meals that mark the start of the festival, according to a press release from the food delivery app.

Passover, also known as Pesach, is one of the most important holidays in Judaism and celebrates the Israelite exodus from Egyptian slavery in the years 1200 BC.

This project aims to allow vulnerable people to celebrate while remaining safe in quarantine.

The kits will contain traditional foods and a Seder rolling plate; a box of matzah; a bottle of grape juice; a bottle of wine; a cup of Kiddush; and a Haggadah, the text recited at Passover, with an English translation.

They are on sale on the Deliveroo app, and delivery is available in a number of areas of London as well as in the English cities of Leeds and Manchester, and in the Irish capital Dublin.

Deliveroo asked those who are able to go out and buy their own Passover supplies to do so, leaving the boxes for those who are vulnerable.

“These kits will allow every Jew to celebrate the festival of our freedom in these particularly difficult times,” said Rabbi Bentzi Sudak, managing director of Chabad Lubavitch UK.

“Not only do the kits provide essential supplies for people who cannot afford to buy Passover supplies, but it means that vulnerable people who should stay home don’t have to choose between their safety and having a Seder.”

Stephen Goldstein, executive vice president of Deliveroo, said it was a “privilege” to support the work of the charity.

“We are honored to support the Jewish community and play a small role in helping people, especially the elderly and vulnerable,” he said.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/06/uk/deliveroo-chabad-lubavitch-seder-scli-intl-gbr/index.html

