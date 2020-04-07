Dana White Confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov From UFC 249 And Fights With Tony Ferguson

UFC President Dana White in response to a report on Twitter claiming that he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on travel arrangements to allow the UFC lightweight champion to come to the States – United for combat, said Nurmagomedov would not be present.

“Absolutely NOT true !!!” White said on Twitter. “The card is in progress but @TeamKhabib is out.”

But a day later, he Told ESPN which was still “100% ready” to fight if a location for UFC 249 could be confirmed.

“Right now, if they give me a location and I can get out of Russia and I can go to any country,” said the 31-year-old. “The United States, Abu Dhabi, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to fight 100%. Just give me the location.”

However, on Saturday evening, the Twitter user @arielheIvani – who seemed to imitate ESPN MMA journalist Ariel Helwani ( @arielhelwani ) – claimed that White and Putin had reached an agreement to help Nurmagomedov participate.

After thousands of retweets and likes, White weighed in, shot the report, and remained true to his belief that UFC 249 will go ahead, despite the spread of Covid-19.

“I will announce the entire card tomorrow (Monday April 6),” said White.

While many major sporting events have been postponed or canceled, White insisted that UFC 249 take place in one form or another.

With New York struggling to limit the effects of the coronavirus, hosting UFC 249 in the United Arab Emirates had been considered, although travel restrictions around the world also made this idea unlikely.

The absence of Nurmagomedov means that one of the strangest sequences in MMA history continues – the Russian fighter and Ferguson have been booked to fight five times since December 2015, and the fight never happened in due to injury or illness.

Ferguson went up to suggest that Nurmagomedov should be stripped of his title.

A number of other fighters have advanced as potential adversaries for Ferguson.