Crew member on Navy ship sent to New York tests positive for coronavirus

“There is no impact on Comfort’s mission, and it will not affect Comfort’s ability to receive patients. The ship follows protocols and takes every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all members crew and patient on board, “Navy spokesman Lt. Marycate Walsh told CNN.

Walsh stated that the crew member had had no contact with the patients. By Tuesday morning, the ship had treated more than 50 patients, according to a defense official.

A US defense official told CNN: “Those who have been in contact with the crew member who have tested positive have been tested and will remain isolated for several days regardless of the test result, as a precaution.

USNS Comfort’s original mission was to treat only non-coronavirus patients, but the U.S. military announced on Monday evening that Comfort would treat patients whether or not they tested positive for Covid-19 .