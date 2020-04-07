Coroners concerned over shortage of Covid-19 tests could lead to countless deaths

Its total collection reached around 13 years before hospitals caught up with it and closed it.

She asked the state health department to help get the necessary tests to determine if the deaths were related to the virus. But she said the agency told her it didn’t provide them to the coroners because it prioritized testing for the living. Nor has she been able to get the supplies she needs from private laboratories.

“If you die in my riding, I won’t know if you died from Covid-19,” said Romann. “However, I will be able to find out if you have smoked pot legally.”

Other death investigators are just as frustrated and worried that coronavirus deaths will be missed. A Wyoming coroner, the only state that has yet to report deaths from the virus, said he had serious doubts about the official number of deaths and told CNN that he had been unable to test a number suspicious cases. And an Ohio coroner said she thought at least four deaths in her county had yet to be recorded.

As the country battles an increasing number of coronavirus infections, 13 coroners and forensic pathologists in nine states told CNN that they are having trouble getting supplies to test the bodies arriving at their facilities for the disease.

With growing concern about the incomplete coronavirus death toll due to the lack of testing for the living, coroners and forensic scientists have said they cannot test the dead compounds. They said they were concerned that the deaths would be significantly underestimated and that as a result, the statistics used by the federal and state governments to map the spread and severity of the virus were far from reliable. Contacts of the deceased may not receive the warnings they need to prevent the spread of the disease; families can be left without knowing what killed their loved ones.

“The simplest answer is that the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics reports the deaths for which Covid-19 is on the death certificate” as a contributor to the death, said a spokesman for the CDC. CDC guidelines state that testing should be done as much as possible, but that when a definitive diagnosis cannot be made, it is “acceptable to declare Covid-19 on a death certificate as” probable “or” suspected “” if “the circumstances are convincing within a reasonable degree of certainty.”

But not all states, and not all coroners and forensic pathologists, are subject to the same policy on classification and reporting of deaths potentially linked to the disease.

States vary on how they currently report deaths to the federal government. Some state health departments have told CNN that they only report positive cases, for example, while another said they also report certain unconfirmed cases in which symptoms pointed to a coronavirus.

But it is ultimately forensic pathologists and coroners who decide what will end up with death certificates under their jurisdiction, and some, like Romann, have told CNN that they don’t feel comfortable guessing the cause. death without test.

“It is very concerning that this dataset is not included in the overall figures,” said Romann, who said that she would soon run out of swab tests. “We want real facts about this disease.”

“Your mortality rate is not a true mortality rate”

Depending on the state, coroners and forensic scientists oversee different types of deaths for which a coronavirus is suspected. Some monitor deaths deemed unusual or those that have occurred outside of a medical setting – usually at home. Others said that under the current circumstances, they now certify all deaths potentially caused by the coronavirus, including those in hospitals. Their official role is to find the cause of death, although their results may also be important in monitoring and preventing the disease.

Bodies can be tested for coronavirus after death. But to do this, one must have access to the same rare test supplies that are so desperately needed for people who are alive. The CDC has issued official guidelines on the use of after-death tests, saying that coroners and forensic pathologists “should use their judgment to determine whether a deceased person had signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19 during his life and if the post-mortem tests were to be continued. “

For some coroners and forensic scientists, obtaining test kits has not been a problem, either because there are enough tests in their area, or because the disease is not yet as widespread there. But others, like Romann, were turned down when they asked for public health tests and found themselves looking for supplies and treatment time in private, backed-up laboratories.

“The tests have been so limited and the test kits so unavailable, I don’t think we really know the extent of the virus-related infections or deaths here,” said Dr. Christina VandePol, coroner in Chester County , in Pennsylvania.

In several states, including Colorado, Arkansas and Wyoming, health officials have told CNN that coroners who lack tests may use other methods to try to focus on deaths caused by the virus.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment has said that officials certifying the deaths do not need test results to assign Covid-19 as the cause or contributor to the death and can list Covid-19 as a suspected cause on death certificates.

“Counting a death as being related to Covid-19 is based on the best medical judgment of the doctors and coroners, not necessarily on the results of the tests, and we think their medical judgment is fairly strong,” said a program manager. vital statistics in a press release. “Because we are not relying solely on test results to identify deaths from Covid-19, we do not expect any significant underestimation of these deaths.”

However, a spokesperson told CNN that in addition to confirmed deaths, the agency’s current policy is to report to the CDC only untested deaths when the person presented with symptoms and known contact with a confirmed case.

Romann said that she did not agree with the approach of assuming that someone had died of Covid-19 without being tested.

“Accurate data can save lives,” she said. “We are better than casual journalists, we are professionals whose responsibility is to report with intent.”

In Ohio, meanwhile, Franklin County Coroner, Dr. Anahi Ortiz, believes his office has seen at least four coronavirus deaths that have not been counted.

Although she cannot disclose personally identifiable information, she said two were in their 40s and two were in their 50s. A woman was homeless and stayed with a friend when she died. Another man had recently traveled to Florida and his employer called the police when they did not hear from him. All four had fevers and other common symptoms of coronavirus, said Ortiz, and they were all found dead at home.

But none of them have been tested. With only eight precious tests to do, she said, she decided to save them for infant death, to test Covid-19 and other viruses.

Ortiz said she was struggling to find both supplies and a facility to process the tests, saying city and state health officials told her that coroner’s cases are not being tested as they are not currently a priority. When she was interviewed by a local affiliate ABC last month there was one untested death. But now the situation is getting worse, as the number of bodies requiring tests is increasing. The Ohio Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment. Columbus Public Health said tests are limited and the state gives priority to inpatients, healthcare workers and first responders, adding that coroners can use private labs instead.

“They will not be counted,” said Ortiz, who said his office only reports positive cases to the state. “Your mortality rate is not a true mortality rate.”

With few tests, states develop their own policies

Fremont County coroner Mark Stratmoen of Wyoming, who had no coronavirus deaths on Monday, may experience similar undercoverage.

Stratmoen, president of the Wyoming Coroners Association, said that with doctors struggling to test even patients living in the state, screening resources for the deceased are minimal. He should stick to his typical investigation, he said, depending on the scene, medical history, symptoms and other circumstances. As a result, he asks his staff to treat all deaths as potential coronavirus patients and to use protective equipment that he ordered in February in preparation for the pandemic.

He described several deaths in his county of about 40,000 people in which the deceased had suffered from pre-existing conditions, and where he suspects that the coronavirus may have been – at a minimum – the “tipping point” of their deaths. But “without tests,” he said, “you have to go with what you know, not with what you suspect.”

He told CNN he was concerned that compared to other states, Wyoming was at the start of its curve, and said it doubted “we will ever know the real impact on Covid’s deaths, both for the living and the dead. ”

A Wyoming health department spokesperson said he encourages post-mortem testing, but realizes that the state’s lack of test supplies means that not everyone, alive or dead, will be tested.

The spokesman said he had asked the coroners to file Covid-19’s confirmed and potential deaths on death certificates for state-level follow-up, although he did not immediately report anything to the CDC. confirmed deaths of Covid-19. He added that the death certificate data, including that with suspected Covid-19 deaths, would eventually reach the CDC “in the standard way, they would receive all the death certificate data”. This suggests that in the case of Wyoming and any other state following similar procedures, two different numbers of deaths would ultimately be reported to the CDC.

The Arkansas coroners, who had 16 deaths documented by Covid-19 on Monday, had similar concerns.

“It is very difficult to get the supplies we need to complete the tests,” said Benton, Arkansas County coroner Daniel Oxford.

Oxford said that for two weeks he had unsuccessfully written and called the State Department of Health to request test kits. After CNN contacted the state last week, it said on Monday that it had received a few.

Another Arkansas coroner, Clark County, expressed exasperation at not being able to test the virus. “The bodies are not tested for Covid 19 !!” he wrote in an email to CNN. “Period!”

Like Colorado, Arkansas authorities have stated that coroners have the final say on the cause of death and that even suspected but unverified deaths of Covid-19 will be counted by the state as long as the coroner certifies the cause. of death as Covid-19. The state health department said it did not report suspicious but untested deaths to the CDC. He also stated that he did not reject any requests for test processing, but that the actual supplies required for swabbing and transporting the samples were limited, creating a difficult situation for the coroners.

Some states, however, do not count suspected deaths. Missouri, for example, said it only records Covid-19 deaths of people who test positive for the virus. Those who have not been tested but who may have died of the disease are not registered, according to a spokesperson.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the state also only counts deaths in which tests are positive. He recognized that post mortem testing is a concern and could lead to undercoverage.

“We want them to use their judgment when necessary. We strive to get them tested,” said a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health. “This is a national problem. We know that the data that comes out is not as good as the data that arrives … we may not have the most accurate count of the number of deaths . “

Rationing tests as cases increase

CNN has contacted a sample of coroners and forensic scientists in more than a dozen states. Not all have responded, and some have been able to test the bodies they have received so far, while others have not yet had deaths where the test would be indicated. Many have said that the concern is what happens when the number of deaths increases.

“Orlando hasn’t been hit as hard as New York; if it happens here, we will definitely run out of kits,” said Dr. Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties in Florida. “Right now, we’re fine … but it would only take a bad day or two for this to change.”

Currently, he said, his office is booking tests for people who have suffered from more serious symptoms of Covid-19, such as high fevers, because he thinks his role is to focus on cases where it is clearly a possible cause of death. “It’s the difference between someone who dies because of it and someone who dies with it,” he said.

Test processing is usually done by local or state health departments or by laboratories. But access to test kits often depends on the location of coroners and forensic pathologists and the connections they maintain.

A CDC spokesperson said the agency is working with local and national health departments to ensure that coroners and forensic pathologists have access to the tests, and that the FDA has authorized several commercial laboratories to perform the tests. “The situation is constantly changing and the availability of tests is a top priority for the CDC and our counterparts in the state health department,” added the spokesman.

Coroners and forensic scientists have said that testing services by health care providers will generally be free. But since this is not always an option and supplies are so scarce, some have been more likely to pay private laboratories to send them test kits and process tests. Several said they had had no luck with the labs either. Some said they had been placed on waiting lists for supplies. Others said their phone calls were not returned.

That means they have to be creative. In one case, a coroner said he was ready to use the test supplies he had obtained for his own private practice as a doctor. Another said she had changed her testing procedures to keep the swabs – she now uses fewer swabs per body than the CDC recommends.

Others accept that they cannot test at all.

The challenges of the unknown

There are many reasons why this is a problem if coroners and forensic scientists are unable to test people who they believe have died from coronaviruses, says Gary Watts, president of the International Association of Coroners and forensic scientists.

It distorts the overall count of deaths by coronavirus, which, according to some coroners, will already be an undercoverage because a certain number of deaths will always be missed. A medical examiner’s office, for example, said it actually had tests, but some of the bodies of patients who reported symptoms were so broken down that a sample could not be obtained. And as BuzzFeed survey revealed, doctors and nurses also reported some unaccounted for deaths in hospitals.

Perhaps most importantly, according to Watts and others, not being able to test the deceased leaves their contacts vulnerable.

“Those who die outside the hospital, if we don’t have them tested, not only do we not get the information in terms of correct data, but we do not get the information that saves potentially exposed people”, said Watts, who is also the coroner for Richland County, South Carolina. “And families still want to know what happened to their loved ones.”

Coroners and medical examiners are also concerned that their employees may be at risk. Sally Aiken, President of the National Association of Medical Examiners, said the risk of transmission after death is reduced because it can no longer be spread by coughing or breathing, but it is still important for managers to use a appropriate protective equipment.

Those in the field face a shortage of protective supplies like masks and gowns, as does the rest of the healthcare industry. In some areas, coroners and forensic scientists say they show up at homes with no idea if the person they are examining was suspected of having had a coronavirus – opening their staff to possible exposure of family members or surfaces in the house.

VandePol, of Chester County, said that when she asked an investigator to respond to a death, she felt like she was “sending them into battle unarmed.”

“The last speakers are a group no one thinks about,” said Ortiz of Franklin County. “But we are essential and we continue to work throughout the crisis.”

Is there anything about Covid-19 that you think we should investigate? Email us: [email protected]