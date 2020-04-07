Coronavirus tips: visit the hollyhock house, listen to a Mozart opera

For a little culture while staying at home during the coronavirus epidemic, we offer daily recommendations for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here are five choices for Monday, all Pacific hours:

Hollyhock house

Take a virtual tour of this East Hollywood residence designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for oil heiress Aline Barnsdall in the 1920s and recently designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Available at any time. Free. hollyhockhousevirtual.org

“Lips together, teeth apart”

Broadway.com presents Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto and Ari Graynor in a live reading of the comedy of the late Terrence McNally about two straight couples who spend July 4 on Fire Island at the home of a deceased relative’s AIDS. 5 p.m. Monday. Free; donations accepted. broadway.com, facebook.com/Broadway and youtube.com

“Live from the games room”

The Rock and Roll Playhouse has daily 20-minute rock concerts for children of all ages. 12 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. Sunday. Free. therockandrollplayhouse.com and facebook.com/rrphkids

“LAO at home”

The series of recitals at the Los Angeles Opera lounge continues with soprano Janai Brugger and violinist Javier Orman. 4:00 p.m. Monday. Free. laopera.org/laoathome and facebook.com/laopera

The Decameron project

Actors from the Tennessee Shakespeare Co. will start your day with recitations of works by the Bard and other poets. 8:15 am Monday to Friday. Free. facebook.com/tennesseeshakespearecompany; archived at tnshakespeare.org/decameron

The recommendations for each day are indexed in the same place as our lists of regular events (sighs). Check back for new choices Monday through Saturday.