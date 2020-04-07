Coronavirus Tips: Dance Party at the African American Museum in California

The California African American Museum in Los Angeles is hosting its famous “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” party on Instagram.

M. Choc and J. Rocc of the international collective deejay the World Famous Beat Junkies will provide the grooves for this virtual edition of the community dance event, now nicknamed “Can’t Stop, * Really * Won’t Stop”, at 7 Tuesday afternoon on Instagram @thebeatjunkies.

The “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” parties were a way to celebrate the opening night of exhibitions at CAAM, located in the LA exhibition center. This time, you, the spectator, will provide the movements by marking @CAAMinLA in your Instagram story.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is Tuesday’s list, all times are Pacific.

“Full moon rose: Opera Povera in quarantine“

Pauline Oliveros’ 1999 work “The Lunar Opera: Deep Listening for_Tunes” is presented as a six-hour musical event and benefits artists who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. It presents dozens of artists and is co-organized by Sean Griffin and performance artist Ron Athey. 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday. Free; donations accepted. seangriffin.org, facebook.com, Twitter @OperaPovera and Instagram @opera_povera

Barak Ballet

The Santa Monica troupe distributes a recent repertoire, starting with “Carry Me Anew” by the choreographer Ma Cong. Available Tuesday only. Free. On Instagram @barakballet

Denk on Bach

MacArthur pianist and colleague Jeremy Denk is launching a series exploring the life and works of Bach as part of his residency at the performance hall of Manhattan’s public radio station WQXR, the Greene Space. 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Free. thegreenespace.org

“Il Postino” (The postman)

Opera Santa Barbara shares a reminder of his production of the adaptation of the Mexican composer Daniel Catán from the 1994 film on the friendship between a humble Italian postman and the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda. 5 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/operasantabarbara

“Steps Must Be Soft – Celebrating Tennessee Williams Poetry”

This episode of Library Girl, a literary series curated by Susan Hayden of the Ruskin Group Theater, features clips of members of the company reciting poems from the beloved American playwright. Available at any time. Free. facebook.com

Opera for families

The Los Angeles Opera broadcasts the children’s tale “The Prospector”, which takes place during the 19th century California gold rush and is inspired by “The Girl of the Golden West” by Puccini. 2 p.m. Tuesday. Free. laopera.org

“I can’t believe it’s Schoenberg”

The Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society and host Rob Kapilow explore the “Verklärte Nacht” of the Austrian-born composer. 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. lincolncenter.org

“Genealogy and the Holocaust”

Genealogist Michael Morgenstern, a staff member from the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust shares research tips and examples of documents he was able to find for survivors. 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/Los-Angeles-Museum-of-the-Holocaust

The recommendations for each day are indexed in the same place as our lists of regular events (sighs).