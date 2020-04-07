Coronavirus symptoms: 10 key indicators and what to do

Fever, cough and shortness of breath are found in the vast majority of all cases of Covid-19. But there are additional signals from the virus, some that are very similar to the common cold or flu, and others that are more unusual.

Some or all of the symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here are 10 signs that you or a loved one may have Covid-19 – and what to do to protect yourself and your family.

Shortness of breath is not usually an early symptom of Covid-19, but it is the most serious. It can occur alone, without a cough. If your chest becomes tight or you start to feel like you can’t breathe deeply enough to fill your lungs with air, this is a sign of taking action quickly, experts say.

“In case of shortness of breath, call your health care provider, local emergency department or emergency department immediately,” said President of the American Medical Association, Dr. Patrice Harris.

“If the shortness of breath is severe enough, you should call 911,” added Harris.

The CDC lists other emergency warning signs for Covid-19 such as “persistent chest pain or pressure” and “bluish lips or face”, which may indicate a lack of oxygen.

Get medical attention immediately, says the CDC.

2. fever

Fever is a key sign of Covid-19. Because some people may have a lower or higher than normal 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) central body temperature, experts say don’t set a number.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who is battling the virus from his New York home, is one of those people.

“I’m running a little cool. My normal temperature is 97.6, not 98.6. So even when I’m 99, it wouldn’t be a big deal for most people. But for me, I already warm, “said Cuomo. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta in a CNN city hall.

Most children and adults, however, will not be considered feverish until their temperature reaches 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius).

“There are many misconceptions about fever,” said Dr. John Williams, head of the pediatric infectious diseases division at the Children’s Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

“In fact, we go up and down quite a bit during the day up to half a degree or a degree,” said Williams, adding that for most people, “99.0 degrees or 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit is not a fever. ”

Don’t be fooled by a morning temperature, said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert, professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville. Instead, take your temperature in the late afternoon and early evening.

“Our temperature is not the same during the day. If you take it at eight in the morning, it may be normal,” said Schaffner.

“One of the most common manifestations of fever is that your temperature rises in the late afternoon and early evening. It is a common way for viruses to produce fever.”

3. dry cough

Another common symptom is cough, but it’s not just any cough.

“It’s not a tickle in your throat. You don’t just clear your throat. It’s not just irritated,” said Schaffner.

The cough is bothersome, a dry cough that you feel deep in your chest.

“It comes from your sternum or sternum, and you can tell that your bronchi are inflamed or irritated,” added Schaffner.

report released by the World Health Organization in February found that more than 33% of the 55,924 people with laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 had spit out sputum, a thick mucus sometimes called phlegm, from their lungs.

4. Chills and body aches

“The beast comes out at night,” said Cuomo, referring to the chills, body aches and high fever that visited him on April 1.

“It was like someone was beating me like a pinata. And I was shaking so much that … I chipped my tooth. They call them the rigors, ” he said from his basement, where he is quarantined from the rest of his family.

“I was hallucinating. My father was talking to me. I saw people from college, people I haven’t seen in ages, it was weird,” said Cuomo.

Not everyone will have such a harsh reaction, experts say. Some may not have chills or body aches. Others may experience lighter flu-like chills, fatigue, and aching joints and muscles, which can make it difficult to know whether it’s the flu or the coronavirus that is to blame.

One possible sign that you may have Covid-19 is if your symptoms do not improve after about a week, but actually get worse.

5. Sudden confusion

Speaking of worsening signs, the CDC says that sudden confusion or an inability to wake up and be alert can be a serious sign that emergency care may be needed. If you or a loved one has these symptoms, especially with other critical signs such as bluish lips, difficulty breathing, or chest pain, the CDC said to seek help immediately.

6. Digestive problems

At first, science did not believe that diarrhea or other typical gastric problems that often accompany the flu applied to the noval coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2. As new research on survivors becomes available, this opinion has changed.

“In a study done in China, where they looked at some of the first patients, about 200 patients, they found that the digestive or gastrointestinal gastrointestinal symptoms were actually present in about half of the patients,” said Gupta on CNN’s New Day News show. .

Overall, “I think we’re getting a little bit more information on the types of symptoms that patients might have,” said Gupta.

The study described a unique subset of milder cases in which the first symptoms were digestive problems such as diarrhea, often without fever. These patients experienced delays in testing and diagnosis than patients with respiratory problems, and they took longer to clear the virus from their systems.

7. Pink eye

Research in China, South Korea and other parts of the world indicates that approximately 1% to 3% of people with Covid-19 also suffered from conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye.

Conjunctivitis, a highly contagious disease when caused by a virus, is an inflammation of the thin, transparent layer of tissue, called the conjunctiva, which covers the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelid.

But SARS-CoV-2 is just one of the many viruses that can cause conjunctivitis, so it was not really surprising to scientists that this recently discovered virus did the same.

However, a pink or red eye could be one more sign that you should call your doctor if you also have other telltale symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

8. Loss of smell and taste

In mild to moderate coronaviruses, loss of smell and taste is one of the most unusual first signs of Covid-19.

“What is called anosmia, which basically means loss of smell, seems to be a symptom developed by a number of patients,” said CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta to Anisyn Camerota, presenter of CNN, the same day.

“It may be related to loss of taste, loss of appetite, we’re not sure – but it’s clearly something to watch out for,” said Gupta. “Sometimes these early symptoms are not classic.”

“Anosmia, in particular, has been observed in patients with a positive coronavirus screening test and without other symptoms”, according to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

A recent analysis of milder cases in South Korea found that the main symptom present in 30% of patients was loss of odor. In Germany, more than two out of three confirmed cases suffered from anosmia.

Is there anything you can do at home to test for odor loss? The answer is yes, in using the “jelly test” to find out if odors are flowing from the back of your mouth upward through your nasal pharynx and into your nasal cavity. if you can choose separate flavors such as oranges and lemons, your sense of smell works well.

9. Fatigue

For some people, extreme fatigue may be an early sign of the new coronavirus. WHO report found that nearly 40% of the approximately 6,000 people whose laboratory-confirmed cases had suffered from fatigue.

Only a few days after being quarantined, Cuomo was already exhausted by the fevers and aches that the disease caused.

“I’m so lethargic that I can look outside and, like, an hour and a half goes by,” Cuomo told Gupta on Anderson Cooper 360 . “I think I took a 10-minute nap, and it was three and a half hours.”

Fatigue can continue long after the virus disappears. Anecdotal reports from people who have recovered from Covid-19 say that exhaustion and lack of energy continue well after the standard recovery period of a few weeks.

10. Headache, sore throat, congestion

The WHO report also found that almost 14% of the nearly 6,000 cases of Covid-19 in China had symptoms of headache and sore throat, while almost 5% had nasal congestion.

Certainly not the most common signs of the disease, but obviously similar to colds and flu. In fact, many of the symptoms of Covid-19 can resemble the flu, including the aforementioned headaches and digestive issues, muscle aches and fatigue. Other symptoms may also resemble a cold or allergies, such as a sore throat and congestion.

Experts most likely say that you just have a cold or the flu – after all, they can also cause fever and cough.

So what should you do?

“Right now, the advice – and it may change – is that if you have cold and flu-like symptoms and it is mild to moderate, stay home and try to manage it” with the rest, hydration and the use of anti-fever medications, said WADA’s Harris.

This advice does not apply if you are over 60, as the immune system weakens with age or if you are pregnant. Anyone concerned about the coronavirus should call their health care provider, according to the CDC.

It is not known if pregnant women are more likely to become seriously ill with the coronavirus, but the CDC said that women experience changes in their bodies during pregnancy that can increase their risk for certain infections.

In general, Covid-19 infections are more risky if you have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung disease or asthma, heart failure or heart disease, sickle cell anemia, cancer (or undergo chemotherapy), kidney disease with dialysis, a body mass index (BMI) greater than 40 (extremely obese) or an autoimmune disease.

“Older patients and individuals who have underlying medical conditions or who are immunocompromised should contact their doctor early in the course of even a mild illness,” advises the CDC.

To be clear, you are at higher risk – even if you are young – if you have underlying health conditions.

“People under the age of 60 with underlying illnesses, diabetes, heart disease, immunocompromised or suffering from any type of lung disease before, these people are more vulnerable despite their young age,” said Schaffner.

A travel story in an area where the new coronavirus is prevalent (and these parts of the world, including the United States, are increasing every day) is obviously another key factor in deciding whether your symptoms may be Covid-19 or not.

How to be assessed

If you have no symptoms, please do not request a test or add to the backlog of calls at test centers, clinics, hospitals and others, experts say.

“We don’t test people without symptoms because it’s a resource problem,” said Schaffner of the Vanderbilt assessment center. “However, we insist that people with this small group of important symptoms – fever and anything related to the lower respiratory tract such as coughing and difficulty breathing – should be assessed.”

If you have these three signs, where should you go?

“If you have insurance and are looking for a provider or someone to contact or contact, there is always a number on the back of your insurance card; or if you go online, there is information for patients, “said Harris.

“If you don’t have insurance, you can start with the state health department or local community health centers, these are officially known as federally qualified health centers “said Harris, adding that some states have a 1-800 emergency call number.

“If there is a test and evaluation center near you, you can go there directly,” said Schaffer. “It is always a good idea to let them know that you are coming. Otherwise, you need to call your health care provider and they will tell you what to do.”