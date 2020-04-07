Coronavirus Stops US Data Privacy Efforts in Tech Companies

Data privacy has fallen behind in national priorities following the coronavirus pandemic as Congress focused on the virus and US tech companies have started working with state and federal authorities to reach potential patients.

The United States turned to Silicon Valley during the pandemic in search of technological solutions to the problems caused by the epidemic.

Google has launched Verily – a site that directs potential patients in the San Francisco area to COVID-19 test sites and also provides information about viruses.

The site has raised privacy concerns due to its requirement that patients have a Google account, and has led Sens Kamala Harris (D-California) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) to question Google on whether the data it collects from Verily would be shared. or used for commercial purposes.

Apple was also questioned by Senate Democrats about a coronavirus application and a site it launched with the White House and FEMA, asking them for information similar to that requested from Google.

A spokesperson for Verily told Politico it “will only retain data for the time necessary to achieve the objectives of the basic COVID-19 test program, or unless the individual separately authorizes the storage and use of the information”.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also gone digital, launching a new system to track the spread of COVID-19 across the country in late March.

The bipartisan emergency stimulus bill has set aside at least $ 500 million for the modernization of the CDC’s public health data monitoring and analysis infrastructure and has demanded that the agency report on the development of a “monitoring and data collection system” within 30 days.

In early April, Google released graphs showing the impact of blockages and “social distancing,” country by country.

Google said it released the reports to avoid confusion about what it was providing to the authorities, given the global debate that has emerged on the balance between tracking invasive locations and the need to prevent further outbreaks.

In Congress, a new years’ bipartisan effort for new federal consumer data protections, which caught national attention and bipartisan interest in 2018 following the Cambridge Analytica Facebook scandal, does not seem to be coming to fruition. conclusion by the end of this year.

The reason for this: the coronavirus has left Congress unable to conduct essential business, blocking the introduction of any unbound legislation.

Politico says negotiations on the potential bill have slowed in recent months, in particular due to partisan disputes over whether the law should prevail over state protections or allow consumers to have the right to sue companies for breach of data confidentiality.

With post wires