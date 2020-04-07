Coronavirus: Shania Twain performs with her horse during an ACM special

Shania Twain went to Coachella two years ago this week and sort of found herself an epic behind the scenes photo with Nicki Minaj, Quavo, The Weeknd, French Montana and Timothée Chalamet.

At the time, it was hard to imagine the queen of Canadian pop-country topping this picture.

Now it has happened.

Twain appeared on Sunday evening in “ACM Presents: Our Country”, a special program for musicians in quarantine which is reminiscent of recent concerts organized by Elton John and James Corden. This show, organized by the Academy of Country Music, was broadcast in place of the annual ACM Awards, which, like all other live events in the entertainment world (including Coachella this year), have been postponed due of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the people who volunteered to play at home on Sunday did very well. Miranda Lambert sang “Bluebird” with her usual emotional acuity. Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker organized a long distance duo on “The Gambler” to honor the late Kenny Rogers.

And Tim McGraw, who may have been criticized for appearing on Elton’s thing in front of his huge pool, chose this time to stay inside and do “Humble and Kind”.

Then there was Twain. And his horse. And his dog.

Nestled comfortably in her Las Vegas stable, in the middle of several pillows on a bench, the singer made a mix of “Honey, I’m Home” and “Man! I feel like a woman” while her giant white horse , Meemee, huddles his guitar and a traveling camera sees his racy-cute decor.

There was the spilled milk jug on which Twain rested his foot. There was the custom leopard-print saddle backed against the bench. There was a sign warning visitors to muddy boots to “scrape or remove”!

And there was this dog!

Curled up on a pillow on the floor, Twain’s yellow lab, Melo, couldn’t seem less interested in his master’s deliciously wacky performance, which made you wonder: was the dog still because the bizarre painting in front was we actually nothing special?

In other words, is this how did Twain keep busy every night in self-isolation?