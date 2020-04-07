Coronavirus NYC: Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) – A tiger from the Bronx Zoo in New York has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wildlife Conservation Society said Sunday.

The tiger, a 4-year-old Malaysian tiger named Nadia, developed a dry cough and decreased appetite. It was tested with caution, and the results have been confirmed by the USDA’s National Laboratory for Veterinary Services in Iowa, the company said.

Her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions also showed symptoms of coronavirus, but all cats, including Nadia, are expected to recover.

None of the snow leopards, cheetahs, nebulous leopards, Amur leopards, puma or zoo serval showed any signs of disease.

The zoo said the cats were infected by a caregiver who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms.

“We were surprised, of course, because this is the first time that a person naturally infects an animal and an animal becomes sick,” said Dr. Paul Calle, chief veterinarian at the Bronx Zoo.

Preventive measures are now in place for all the staff who take care of them and for the other cats in the four WCS zoos, in order to avoid any further exposure of the other cats in the zoo.

The Bronx Zoo released a statement after many feared Nadia might get tested when many humans couldn’t:

“The COVID-19 test which was carried out on our Malaysian tiger Nadia was carried out in a veterinary school laboratory and is not the same as that used for humans. You cannot send human samples to the laboratory veterinarian and you cannot send animal tests to human laboratories, so there is no competition for testing between these very different situations. “

Dr. Ann Hohenhaus of the NYC Animal Medical Center said it was possible that the virus could be transmitted to humans by pets – but so far only by cats.

“We know that companion cats have almost the same virus receptor on their cells, which allows the virus to do so,” said Hohenhaus.

Hohenhaus says there is no evidence of transmission from dogs, but because the situation is changing quickly, proper hygiene practices should always be practiced.

Nadia and Azul became a favorite with visitors after their appearance in Animal Planet’s 2017 documentary series “The Zoo”.

The Bronx Zoo has been temporarily closed since March 16.

