Coronavirus music with Best Coast, Father John Misty, Oh Sees

An irony of the COVID-19 pandemic, from a music perspective, is the extent to which spontaneous performance has become a focal point – despite restrictions on social distancing that prohibit mass gatherings. Whether you’re battling battles on Instagram, intimate living room concerts by global superstars, concert recordings to see in your own living room or backyard banjo meditations, artists were forced to abandon the stages in favor of platforms, while reveling in the myriad spontaneity of unique expression.

Father John Misty, ‘Off-Key in Hamburg’ (Bandcamp)

For 24 hours, the digital music hub Bandcamp recently donated 100% of its sales to independent artists who distribute music through its platform. The effort paid off with a collective deposit of $ 4.3 million in the artists’ bank accounts. For many, this check made the difference between making rent or not.

Singer-songwriter Josh Tillman, who plays father John Misty, probably had no trouble paying his bills this month. He therefore donates all the revenues generated from the sales of his new live album, “Off-Key in Hamburg”, to MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund. The Recording Academy’s charity, which was created “to protect the health and well-being of all musicians,” has played a crucial role as a safety net for artists who know the thread well. Want to help musicians? The COVID-19 fund offers a direct route.

“Off-Key in Hamburg” was recorded in the summer of 2018 at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie. With large orchestral arrangements performed by the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt, he presents Father John Misty on steroids. Better, it is expertly recorded, so you can hear the father’s muscles stretching the seams of his sports coat as he pushes through gemstones, including “God’s Favorite Customer”, “I Love You, Honeybear “and” Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings “. On “Please Don’t Die”, Tillman draws on Gram Parsons’ spirit for a country-rock mourner: “All these useless bending with reptilian strangers / Oh my god, you are so naive”, sings he. “You will leave this world in drunken relief.”

Oh Sees, “Rehearsal for the Next Album” (Castleface)

Those who have never seen the best psycho-punk in northeast Los Angeles in a crowded club may be unlucky in the short term, but the burning energy that Oh Sees generates hardly needs a pit full of moshers to burn at full speed. Released on Zebulon’s YouTube channel, the hour-long session is exactly what it claims to be: the band’s next album is played live, from start to finish, in the empty Frogtown club.

This is one of the few performances that Zebulon has posted online recently; Also available are recent concerts by Japanese experimental guitarist Keiji Haino (improvising on a hurdy-gurdy), British guitar legend Fred Frith and Los Angeles psych-rock unit The Entrance Band.

The Oh Sees video was created on March 20, and it’s hard not to look back and see a quintet that isn’t socially distanced (hopefully all is well). But the anxiety subsides in a few beats of fire as one of the best live bands in the city tears up a rock powered by a double drum and distorted by a guitar.

Best Rib, “I’m on fire”

Bethany Cosentino expressed her current state of mind on Instagram when she shared a song: “My anxiety is gone today and the only thing that has helped so far was to do it, so I did the thing the most terrifying thing I could think of and I registered myself playing it and I’m sharing it now with all the internet ass because whatever – I think it’s worth doing these days (and most days tbh ) is being vulnerable with all of you, “she writes, adding that” playing the guitar is one of my biggest insecurities + it’s literally my job lol. I hope it calms you down or does everything you might need. »⁣

Sitting on her coach with a blue Fender acoustic guitar, crossed legs and Uggs slippers, she then offers a silent interpretation of the seductive “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen. It is, in fact, a soothing balm.