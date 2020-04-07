Coronavirus: Henry Rollins presents the new KCRW program “The Cool Quarantine”

Henry Rollins goes a long time.

Quarantined inside his house with a killer stereo system, batteries and stacks of records and CDs and enough energy to power a thousand fans, the town crier, actor, writer, former member of Black Flag and Longtime DJ announced an online extension of its KCRW radio show.

Called “The Cool Quarantine”, the new punk rock block will last about four hours instead of the normal two and will feature Hammering Hank juggling music, personal threads and interviews.

Rollins in a statement calls the new production “much like the show we do on Sunday but without time constraints or FCC compliance concerns. It’s an extra slice of pizza. It will be completely forgiving.”

Henry Rollins and Kristina Kiebe break all the rules of social distancing in the thriller “The Last Heist”. (XLrator media)

Rarely short of words, Rollins, 59, explained the impulse in a note to his listeners:

“For many years I have had this idea for a long program. I mean really long. Like hours. It would be difficult to do it by land because I would clutter other emissions. But if it was online, hey. It’s as many songs as I want, language problems are not a factor, and if someone is bored, just turn it off or mark the time of its extraction and resume later. “

Referencing his longtime producer-engineer, Rollins adds:

“The idea is that you are in your room and that Engineer X and I arrive with a bunch of tapes. We play songs for you, I tell you stories and we spend time together. Now that many of us are confined, we might as well listen well. “

The first episode, which went online Tuesday morning, includes “live bootlegs from Cramps recorded by Ian MacKaye, a story about when Henry and Ian saw Led Zeppelin in 1977 (plus a bootleg recording of this performance) , audio from the original Joy Division album pressings, stories about the beginnings of Black Flag and Dischord Records, “and more, according to the KCRW press release.

You can listen to the first episode here. It moves.