Coronavirus: for many in India, social isolation is a luxury

There is no fragment of space in Ashok Kunchikurve’s house for social distancing.

The Mumbai construction worker, 42, lives with his family of six in a single room covered with yellow tiles, an aging refrigerator against a wall, a stove lining the opposite wall. Only three can sit on the floor for lunch at a time.

A rickety ladder in the corner leads to a dimly lit loft, where mattresses are arranged to sleep for him and his two adult sons. His wife, teenage daughter and mother-in-law sleep on the first floor.

“I have to get out of the house to make room for my family,” says Kunchikurve, his round face partly masked by a surgical mask to protect him from the coronavirus that puts pressure on his sparse life.

It comes out into a narrow concrete alley, one of the countless paths that zigzag through Dharavi, one of the largest slums in Asia, where up to a million residents crowd into a square mile – an area roughly the size of John Wayne Airport.

The inhabitants of Dharavi, one of the largest slums in Asia, struggle to observe a social distancing. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP / Getty Images)

It’s the middle of the morning, the sun dries up, but the alleys are so tight with two-story houses that practically no light passes. Women wash vessels and clothes in narrow alleys, sending jets of soapy water flowing to an open sewer.

Men stand in small groups or crouch on the sidewalk, chatting. The subject, of course, is the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered Indians to stay indoors for 21 days two weeks ago to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 1.3 million people worldwide, including at least 4,300 in India.

The social distancing measure, approved by the World Health Organization and implemented in many other countries, has created new difficulties in Dharavi, a city within a city, which is home to many workers, housekeepers, employees Municipal and merchants who operate the financial capital of India. .

Dharavi is dotted with tens of thousands of tin-roofed huts and one-room fabrication units, where the Indians’ daily struggle for space is laid bare in a nation where lives are torn apart. others. According to the 2011 census, nearly 92 million Indian households live in one-room dwellings.

“Those who ask us to practice social distancing must come and see how we live in an 8-foot by 8-foot room,” says Kunchikurve, carefully bypassing the slippery streams of water at his feet.

Vishakha, left, Ashok and Renuka Kunchikurve are pictured in their one-room house in Dharavi, a slum in Mumbai, India. (Parth M.N. / For The Times)

The door of their house remains open for ventilation. Right next to the door, a rusty ladder leads to another household just above theirs.

His wife, Renuka, sits right inside the door, cleaning green vegetables, dabbing sweat on his forehead with his red patterned sari. Their 16-year-old daughter Vishakha, at home because her school is closed, watches a pot of dal simmer on the stove.

Kunchikurve hasn’t earned a day’s wages – usually around $ 4 – in three weeks since Mumbai’s construction sites started shutting down in early March due to the epidemic.

Their 18-year-old son Vikas, who also works in construction, is also unemployed. Their eldest son, Vishal, 22, works for the municipality to clean the streets of Mumbai, a job that worries his mother during a pandemic.

“It is barely protected by masks or a disinfectant,” she says. “But our kitchen works with its wages in these times. Otherwise, we would have starved to death. “

A cyclist walks past a bus stop outside the Dharavi slum in Mumbai, India during the national lockout to fight coronavirus. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP / Getty Images)

Dharavi is seen at high-rise buildings where wealthy families have room to disperse during isolation. Renuka works as a cleaning lady in one of these buildings, but she has not been able to go to work since the foreclosure started, and she does not know if the families she works for will pay her for the missed time.

These days, she walks about 800 meters from the grocery market, the bazaar she usually visits closed. She negotiates the strangely empty roads and the occasional policeman who suddenly asks why she has gone out.

Dharavi was nervous. Two months after India registered its first case of coronavirus infection on January 30, no infection had been confirmed in the slum.

But the virus is getting closer. Mumbai has identified more than 200 infections and 17 deaths related to the country’s largest coronavirus. Residents of Dharavi felt that it was only a matter of time before COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reached their doors.

Frustration and uncertainty settled.

“Fighting breaks out for little things,” says Kunchikurve. “Everyone is afraid of the coronavirus. We can’t wait to find work. We know how vulnerable we are. “

Residents of Dharavi rest next to their homes on Friday during the nationwide foreclosure of India. (Rajanish Kakade / Associated Press)

There is not much that the people of Dharavi can do. They are powerless to isolate themselves,

but they also know that the Indians expect the virus to explode here.

“When the virus spreads,” says Kunchikurve, “the poor will be blamed for it.”

City workers and volunteers traveled to Dharavi to raise awareness of the disease, distribute masks and follow up on particularly vulnerable residents: the elderly, pregnant women and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

To stay busy, Kunchikurve volunteers with a local charity group which distributes food to the families of unemployed workers. After a quick lunch of dal, rice, and boiled greens at home, he left for the charity group’s office. Over the next few hours, they were distributing packets of rice, wheat, sugar, cooking oil, tea and cookies to families even less fortunate than their own.

Vishakha Public School did not give her any materials to study during the lockout, so she spends the afternoon rereading notes and textbooks and watch the news with his mother on the small TV mounted on the back wall next to the kitchen utensils.

“It is important to stay up to date at a time like this,” says Vishakha. “We need to know how to stay as safe as possible.”

“There is nothing we can do,” said Renuka quickly. “Aside from maintaining decent hygiene and social distancing, which we find it hard to follow.”

It shows the only water tap in their house and two small white buckets, where they wash their hands and feet as they enter the house. For everything else, they must use the nearby public toilets which, even nowadays, in a pandemic period requiring vigilant cleanliness, give off a foul odor.

A tea vendor hands cups to a customer behind a barricade to preserve social distance inside the Dharavi slum in Mumbai, India. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP / Getty Images)

WhatsApp newsgroups – India’s ever-present and still problematic digital vine – have rushed with information on how to stay clean and safe during the pandemic, as well as the latest news on non-coronavirus cases could not be verified but that everyone assumed to be true.

There were lists of people who had been quarantined, and there was a story circulating that a man in a high-rise building next to Dharavi had contracted the virus. The man’s photo was also circulating, and people studied it closely to see if they knew who he was and wondered if they could be part of a chain of infection.

“This building is only half a kilometer away [about 500 yards] Said Renuka, shaking his head. “He’s getting closer to home.”

They shivered at the idea that the virus was reaching Dharavi. An infection would likely mean dozens more, maybe hundreds. But where to go?

“I can only imagine panic-stricken people trying to flee in a situation like this,” says Renuka.

The bad news, as it often happens, came the other day when it was announced that a 56-year-old clothing store owner living in Dharavi had contracted COVID-19. Soon the story was updated: the man was dead.

The next day, reports included two other cases in the slum and efforts by municipal health workers to quarantine close contacts and isolate their neighborhoods. By the end of last weekend, five people in Dharavi had tested positive for the virus.

Parth M.N. is a special correspondent.