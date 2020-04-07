Coronavirus Experiments Add Stress To Emergency Care Workers

The memory of seeing dozens of elderly people infected with isolated coronaviruses in a nursing home in northern Spain haunts Juan González.

González, training director of an emergency health team serving the Asturias region, recently responded to a nursing home where uninfected elderly people were separated from those who were sick, which he said , made sense. But seeing the 80 or so elderly people left for treatment amid the deadly virus while his team relocated healthy people made a strong sad impression on González, a sensation he can’t shake, no matter how hard he tries.

“I barely have a few hours of sleep. I wake up panicked, surprised, ”he recently told Transinsa, an emergency transportation service with 150 ambulances.

“This is a war without bombs,” said González, who also has trouble knowing that his colleagues can be infected while doing their jobs. “We are on the front line and sometimes what protects you is a double-edged sword. If you touch a contaminated surface with the glove, the glove is the enemy. “

Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by coronavirus, has seen ambulance companies report hundreds of workers hit by COVID-19, according to data from the country’s National Ambulance Service Federation, or ANEA. The 17 autonomous regions of Spain mainly hire private medical transport companies for emergency services.

The country had recorded more than 135,000 cases of people infected with the coronavirus and more than 13,000 deaths on Monday.

Emergency service centers throughout Spain and elsewhere receive calls all day, with a much higher number in recent weeks due to the coronavirus.

“All the centers are currently overcrowded. We receive a lot of calls from seniors, up to 103 years old, ”said Eva Salas, head of the Transinsa ambulance coordination center based in the city of Oviedo, in the Asturias region.

For some 29,000 emergency technicians in the country, there is no respite. The 24-hour emergency call center is bombarded with requests for help with coronavirus cases.

In less than a month, this ambulance company had performed more than 1,000 coronavirus transfers and 2,000 home tests. Anyone who tests positive or suspected of having coronavirus should be transferred by ambulance from their home to a medical center.

“We are trying to have as few victims as possible. The situation creates fear and a lot of stress among our colleagues, but we must remain calm, ”said Carlos Paniceres, director of Transinsa.

A cry for help arrived in the office regarding COVID-19. Manuel López and his colleague Carlos Valdés prepared to answer.

They joked about putting on their protective gear, but there was also a sense of concern. A few hours earlier, they had been informed that two of their former ambulance crew members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

While López was driving the ambulance, the sound of the siren, almost as loud as the smell of disinfectant, broke the sepulchral silence which for days had dominated the streets of Spain. The country’s 47 million inhabitants have been in detention since March 14, on the orders of the government to try to contain the virus.

A woman received them at her apartment. Seeing the paramedics in protective gear, she quickly said that she thought she had allergies or the flu, not the coronavirus.

His words were shortened by his dry cough and his breathing difficulties. She put on a protective mask. She said her chest hurt.

In one day, Valdés and López make up to four transfers to hospitals. It’s a tiring task. Cleaning the ambulance after each trip can take up to 45 minutes.

In some cases, rescuers are concerned about adequate protective equipment when dealing with the workload.

“We have twice as many victims, either because they have the virus or because they have isolated themselves. We are facing a workload that has never been seen before, ”said Carlos Magdaleno, president of the National Federation of Cos Ambulances.

Magdaleno said hundreds of paramedics have decided to isolate themselves for fear of infecting their families.

The Ministry of Health and the General Council of Official Assizes. of Psychologists of Spain recently set up a helpline to provide psychological support to people struggling in the midst of the pandemic. Telephone service aims to manage the stress and discomfort associated with outbreaks.

“Physically, we are exhausted, but more mentally. When the day is over, you collapse, ”said González.

Psychologist Raquel Villa, who Meets Emergency Technicians To Offer Help Cope With Traumatic Experiences, Said Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Was Sent To Live With Her Grandparents In The Country To Try To Prevent Her From Being Infected .

“Post-traumatic stress will become society’s pandemic once it is finished,” said Villa.