Coronavirus death toll in the US exceeds 10,000. And officials say it will be the hardest week yet

This dark milestone was reached Monday, shortly after officials announced that it would be the most difficult week of the pandemic.

Michigan hospitals are three to six days short of essential supplies, said the governor.

The New Orleans morgues are already running out of space, and the mayor said she needed help getting more refrigeration.

And New York, New Jersey and Detroit will experience peak hospitalizations and deaths this week, said an assistant secretary of health and human services.

Other US cities will experience their own highs in the coming weeks, said Dr. Brett Giroir on NBC’s “Today” program. He said the spikes reflect infections that occurred two or three weeks ago.

“We can see the worst about us right now in terms of the results,” said Giroir.

Nationally, the virus has infected more than 356,000 people and killed more than 10,500, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University

But there could be far more coronavirus deaths than we think, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some “may be mistakenly classified as deaths from pneumonia in the absence of positive test results,” said the CDC.

“We really only see the tip of the iceberg, and it has a lot to do with the tests we have,” said Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, an intensive care physician at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.

But there are also signs of progress. More and more Americans are finding creative ways to help. And in the American epicenter of the coronavirus, in New York, the worst of the pandemic could soon end.

What are the country’s hotspots struggling with

In Michigan hospitals, “we are dangerously short of PPE” or personal protective equipment, said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“At the Beaumont hospital, we have less than three days before the N95 masks are depleted. At the Henry Ford healthcare system, we have less than four days,” said Whitmer.

In some hospitals, “there are less than three days before the exhaustion of the face shields and less than six days before the exhaustion of the surgical gowns,” she said.

In New Orleans, the coroner’s office and the morgues have reached their limits, said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She asked the federal government for additional refrigeration.

The New Orleans Convention Center, which housed people evacuated from Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago, is now an emergency hospital. It is scheduled to open on Monday.

In Louisiana, more than 14,000 people have been infected with a coronavirus and at least 512 have died. Governor John Bel Edwards said his condition could run out of fans by the end of the week if cases continue to increase.

But the hardest hit state, New York, has reported that the death toll is not increasing as sharply as it has been.

The total death toll in the country reached 4,758 on Monday, compared to 4,159 on Sunday.

“While none of this is good news, the flattening – the possible flattening of the curve – is better than the increases we have seen,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

He said the infection rate is going down, and that’s because “social distance works.”

But Cuomo said New Yorkers should not be “too confident” and let go of the distance. He said that other places have softened the rules on social distancing too soon, only to face consequences.

“We are not going to make this mistake,” he said.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state’s rate of increase in new cases “is not increasing as quickly.”

“Our social isolation can have a positive impact,” he said.

Your main questions about coronaviruses, answered daily

Religious holidays threaten social distancing

Health officials stress the need for social distancing because many faiths observe religious holidays.

This week is Holy Week in the Christian faith, culminating with Easter Sunday.

The Jewish Passover holiday begins Wednesday evening. And the holy Muslim month of Ramadan begins later this month.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he sympathized with the worshipers, but implored them to stay at home.

“I know it’s a very difficult thing, as a Catholic,” said Walsh.

Many states have exemptions from home stay orders for religious gatherings. But even in states where prescriptions are stricter, some church leaders defy the rules and still hold the service.

Reverend Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was charged last week with violating the state ban. On Sunday, he and 1,200 worshipers gathered again.

“We don’t get our worship rights freely from government. We get those from God,” said Spell on Sunday. “We prefer to obey God than man.”

Many places of worship organize services virtually to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez thanked religious leaders who run online services, calling it “the safest way to keep us all connected”.

Struggling to find solutions

With no end to this pandemic in sight, more Americans are getting creative to help fight the spread of the virus.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will open more than 1,500 hospital beds for civilians in several states, said VA secretary Robert Wilkie.

The VA helps in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Michigan and Massachusetts.

Across the country, more and more Americans are wearing homemade cloth masks as health care workers are concerned about dwindling supplies of surgical masks.

The increase in the number of people wearing cloth masks in public came after the CDC said it could help prevent asymptomatic carriers of the virus from infecting others.

And 3D printer companies are stepping in to help hospitals that urgently need face masks.

Doctors and nurses say that all help is needed.

In a Brooklyn emergency room, it appears that almost all patients – regardless of their case – have coronavirus, said Dr. Sneha Topgi.

“I think we are still at the beginning and I am afraid,” said Topgi. “I’m afraid for myself, and I’m afraid for everyone in general.”