Coronavirus: Concert Industry Could Lose $ 9 Billion This Year

Just a month ago, the live music industry was cautiously awaiting the impact of COVID-19. What not everyone would give to go back now.

A report released Friday by the publishing and research firm on the live events Pollstar exposes the extent of the damage that the new coronavirus could cause to the company. Pollstar predicts that industry revenues could drop by $ 9 billion in 2020, an unprecedented drop in the modern music industry.

“In 2008, the company took a hit,” said Andy Gensler, editor of Pollstar, “but after that it exploded. The last decade has been a golden age.”

Pollstar’s report presents a variety of scenarios based on the time it takes to repel the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – none of them good, some horrible. Live Nation and AEG, the main promoters of the industry, have already canceled or postponed all the tours in progress. Of the $ 12.2 billion originally planned for the year at the box office, $ 8.9 billion remains silent and could be lost if the industry remained bleak for the rest of 2020.

If tours resume at the end of August, the expected drop in revenues would total about $ 5.2 billion. If the sites could reopen somehow in late May – an increasingly distant possibility – that figure would drop to $ 2.3 billion.

As evidenced by the massive layoffs in talent agencies like Paradigm, the pandemic has shaken the foundations of the company.

“Everyone’s books are terrible,” said Gensler. “Everyone is trying to cover their bets.”

The pandemic has turned what should have been a record year for the concert industry. The top 100 tours have increased by almost 11% over the same period last year, with huge tours like Elton John, the Rolling Stones and the Eagles all scheduled for the summer. Although many tours have been postponed to fall rather than canceled, uncertainty surrounding the spread of the virus – and the federal government’s random response to the United States – has shaken confidence in the resumption of tours in a few months .

Promoters and rival agencies like Live Nation, AEG, WME and UTA have formed an advisory working group to assess threats and damage to ensure that “the precautionary efforts and the current protocol are in the best interest of the artists , fans, staff and the global community. “They said in an announcement this month.

If there is a turnaround this year, it will likely come from the lower echelons of the business first. Although the fate of major festivals like Coachella – for now, still slated for October – led the initial conversation about the effect of the pandemic on music, Gensler said he expected club and regional tours are once again the first signs of life in the industry.

“It will be a slow ramp-up, and we will see small clubs come back online first, then tour clubs and theaters,” he said. “It will be a gradual return.”

If the United States plunges into a deep recession or a deep depression, this will considerably curb new spending on concerts, as will be the case for all recreational activities. But if the virus pauses life for a few months, and Gensler has said that a deluge of shows in summer or fall could be the first place fans turn to to unwind.

“There is still a huge market for online businesses,” he said, “and that will not go away anytime soon.”