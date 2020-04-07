Coronavirus: British Open canceled; Masters in November

The British Open is canceled. The Masters was postponed two weeks before Thanksgiving. The PGA championship was temporarily postponed to August, followed by the US Golf Open in September.

And, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one can say with certainty whether these three major national championships will even take place this year.

With all this uncertainty, golf – like everything else in the sports world – has become a rush.

“We hope that the anticipation of hosting the Masters tournament in the fall will bring a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport,” said Augusta National President Fred Ridley, in a press release announcing the postponed November 12 dates on Monday. 15. “We want to emphasize that our future plans depend on supportive advice and direction from health officials.”

Statement from President Ridley: “We have identified November 9 and 15 as the dates planned to host the Masters 2020. We hope that the anticipation of the organization of the tournament will bring a moment of joy to the Augusta community and to those who love the game.” All the details on https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 pic.twitter.com/1lVmbq8jzJ – The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2020

The Masters was originally scheduled to take place this week. This was abandoned due to the health crisis, even with the conjecture that the legendary tournament could take place without spectators, or “patrons” as they are called in Augusta.

For the first time since 1945, the British Open was canceled. The tournament was scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s in England. This venue will host the tournament July 15-18 in 2021, which means the 150th Open will take place in St. Andrews, Scotland the following year.

“I can assure everyone that we have explored all of the options for playing the Open this year, but that will not be possible,” said R&A chief Martin Slumbers.

It is with a heavy heart that we must cancel the Open for the first time since the Second World War. We recognize that this will be disappointing for many people, but we must act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do.

Declaration: https://t.co/brJfuOZSFP pic.twitter.com/iizOupOk4m – The Open (@TheOpen) April 6, 2020

In a further schedule change, the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco was moved from May to August 6 and 19, and the US Open at Winged Foot in New York was postponed from June to 17 and September 20.

The PGA has reconfirmed that the Ryder Cup remained as originally planned, from September 22 to 27, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.

“With our country going through extremely difficult times, it will be an honor for all of us at the PGA of America to help hopefully turn a page in August with the PGA Championship and in September with the Ryder Cup “said Seth Waugh, Managing Director. from PGA America.

The PGA Tour worked with its host organizations and sponsors to move the regular season final – the Wyndham Championship – and the three FedEx Cup playoff events a week later, starting the week of August 10 and ending with a September 7, Labor Day, finish for the Tour Championship.

Nine PGA Tour events have been canceled, the earliest on the agenda being the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, May 21-24.

“We appreciate the open and collaborative approach taken by each of our tournaments, title sponsors and media partners to bring us to this solution,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “It’s a complex situation, and we want to balance commitments to our different partners with play opportunities for our members – while providing compelling competition for our fans – but all of this must be done while navigating the global crisis unprecedented that affects everyone. one of us. “