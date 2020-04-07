Coronavirus: Boris Johnson from the UK remains in stable condition

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hospitalized for coronavirus, remained in the intensive care unit overnight, but was in stable condition, not ventilated and not suffering from pneumonia, a spokesman for his office.

The Prime Minister’s office said on Tuesday that in addition to receiving oxygen treatment, Johnson “was breathing without any other help.” He added that the British leader was stable and “in a good mood”.

Asked if Johnson had been diagnosed with pneumonia, a disease not uncommon in patients sick enough to be hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, a spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office said, “It isn’t, no. “

Oxygen treatment is a standard treatment for respiratory distress caused by COVID-19. The most severe cases require intubation and the use of a ventilator that mechanically performs some or all of a patient’s respiratory functions. Johnson, 55, did not need a fan, the Prime Minister’s office said.

Britain has been hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, with more than 5,300 deaths reported. A number of people in Johnson’s inner circle have also fallen ill or suspect they have been exposed to the virus, including cabinet minister Michael Gove, who said on Tuesday that he was isolating himself after a family member experienced mild symptoms.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday evening and transferred to intensive care approximately 24 hours later. Messages of support for the Prime Minister, the first known head of government to be seriously ill with the virus, have flocked to world leaders, political colleagues and ordinary British people.

However, there were concerns that Johnson’s aides had sought to minimize the severity of his condition. His office initially described his hospitalization as “testing,” and a tweet from his account a few hours before his transfer to intensive care said he was in a good mood.

Before being hospitalized, Johnson replaced his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, to manage government affairs as required. Raab, 46, said Monday evening that “government business will continue.” Cabinet Minister Gove said Johnson received “the best possible care” from medical staff at St. Thomas Hospital, just across the Thames from Johnson’s official home in Downing Street. But Gove said the virus “has a scary malice.”

Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, said she is recovering from the symptoms of coronavirus.

President Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, called Johnson on Monday evening “strong, resolute” and said that the Prime Minister “does not resign, does not give up”. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his support for the sick Prime Minister, his family and the British “in these difficult times”. The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram telling Johnson that “his energy, optimism and sense of humor will help fight the disease”.