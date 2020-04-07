Coronavirus 5G plot: YouTube restricts videos

Cellular phone operators said on Monday that there have been at least five cases of tower vandals torching in the UK in recent days.

Some YouTube videos claiming a connection between the virus and new high-speed wireless technology have garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

BT Group BTGOF (( Telefonica’s TEF (( Vodafone VOD (( CK Hutchison Holdings CKHUY (( In a joint statement,EE,O2,and three, belonging tosaid 5G is linked in some way to the coronavirus pandemic, it actually has no basis, a statement echoed by experts and several government agencies around the world.

“Not only are these claims baseless, they are detrimental to people and businesses who depend on the continuity of our services. They have also led to abuse by our engineers and, in some cases, prevented essential network maintenance”, mobile network operators said in the statement.

Many social media platforms and the Internet have already taken steps to stem the spread of misinformation around coronaviruses, banning content referring to bogus treatments and highlighting reliable information in searches and feeds. But conspiracy theories such as the fake 5G connection have fallen into a gray area. Google GOOGL (( deleted from search results. The company said also reducing the recommendations of such content in its algorithm. YouTube calls these videos “borderline content”, which means they don’t directly violate its policies. But the company said on Monday in a statement to CNN Business that the videos could lose advertising revenue anddeleted from search results. The company saidalso reducing the recommendations of such content in its algorithm. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman for the arson attack on Monday called on social media to do more to remove the false information. “By destroying these masts, people are putting lives at risk as they are masts used by the emergency services,” the spokesman told reporters. 5G enables faster and larger data processing, and is seen as an integral part of new interconnected technologies such as automated vehicles and smart devices. But false conspiracy theories surrounding the connection of 5G to the new coronavirus have existed since the virus first appeared in China. There is no evidence linking 5G technology and the spread of coronavirus. Twitter TWTR (( several conspiracy theories manifestly false in the “Top” results, some of which had thousands of retweets. Sure, a quick search for “5G coronavirus” was revealed on Mondayseveral conspiracy theories manifestly false in the “Top” results, some of which had thousands of retweets. A spokesperson said Twitter is increasing its use of machine learning and automation to help remove false information. “We will continue to take action against accounts that violate our rules, including content related to unverifiable allegations that instigate social unrest, widespread panic or widespread unrest,” said the spokesperson. speech. “If people see something suspicious about our service, please report it to us.” Facebook FB (( Sure, research on “5G and coronavirus” provides mainly reliable information from the main information networks, hospitals and health organizations. But a search for “5G” pulls the wrong theory out of a connection. Some videos claiming the connection carry a warning that they were found to be false by fact checkers. But users can still watch the videos, some of which have tens of thousands of views, and comment if they wish. Facebook spokesperson said the company was taking “aggressive” measures to combat misinformation surrounding the virus and “was starting to remove the false allegations that link Covid-19 to 5G technology” and that encouraged attacks on cell towers. – Eoin McSweeney and Luke McGee contributed to this report.

