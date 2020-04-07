Cornavirus Keeps TV News Presenters At Home But Not On Air

Every morning of the week since March 25, the second Boston University student, Nick Mason, gets up at 5:45 am to frame a television camera taken in the dining room of his family’s apartment in the ‘Upper West Side of Manhattan.

At 7 a.m., his father, co-host of “CBS This Morning” Anthony Mason, will be connected to the screen with colleagues Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil – also broadcasting from their New York area homes – a new ritual for network news under the order of home shelters aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are only two of us,” said Mason. “So when something goes wrong, especially when you’re on the air, it’s a little scary, but that’s what life is like right now.”

Maintaining the flow of information on the crisis is a crucial task for network and cable news, which has seen its audience increase. But it also forced journalists to face the danger posed by the highly contagious virus epidemic, particularly in New York, which has become the epicenter of the crisis (the number of cases of coronavirus in New State York reached 130,689 on Monday). Two people in the network’s television news ranks died after contracting the virus, while an increasing number of staff, including CNN presenters, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, turned out to be positive.

The answer was to broadcast anchors remotely, which tests the technological adaptability of the network, cable and local outlets.

Cuomo continued to do his CNN program every night from the basement of his Long Island, N.Y. home, while suffering from symptoms of the virus. Fox News has a total of 42 home configurations for its talent on the air.

On-air talent is used to being surrounded by a major support system that includes teams of people – technicians, producers, makeup artists and hairdressers. Even Mason only got help from his son until 9 a.m. when Nick went to his room to take his university courses online.

It doesn’t always go well. Last week, Mason read the scripted portions of the program on his laptop because the prompter he had installed at his home had failed.

“I always appreciated the composition of the team that put on the show,” said Mason. “I have five times more appreciation now.”

Like many of his peers, Mason was forced to improvise without a playbook.

His apartment is the third outdoor location he has done “CBS This Morning” in the past two weeks. He and his co-hosts left the network’s broadcast center on West 57th Street to go to his studios in Washington, D.C., after learning for the first time that employees were positive for the virus.

The program was then transferred to Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, before the three hosts were asked to work from their home to comply with stay at home orders.

Remote broadcasting has become an early option for NBC News, although it was not part of the network’s disaster recovery plan.

The network was among the first to keep members of its on-air talent list at home after a staff member on “Today” tested positive for the virus on March 16. Three days later, Larry Edgeworth, a longtime NBC News audio technician with medical conditions, died after being tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stacy Brady, executive vice president and general manager of news and production for NBC News, said that when division leaders first sat down around March 16 to develop a long-term strategy term against coronaviruses, she saw how the network already had home configurations for several of its regular contributors to the antenna that appear regularly on the cable news channel MSNBC.

“We move them from house to house according to the contributor,” said Brady. “In my head, I said” this is what we thought we should do, “and I actually thought I would order material at that time. I wanted to prepare for it.”

To broadcast from home, an anchor needs a prompter for the copy of script they read, a television monitor to watch what is happening live, and often a large screen where a background can be displayed behind them. Some are also equipped with a LiveU, a portable cellular device about the size of a small laptop that transmits video over the Internet and mobile networks to the master control, where the broadcast signal is sent.

The presenters used social media to give viewers an idea of ​​their new reality. NBC News veteran Andrea Mitchell’s Twitter account showed her husband and former chairman of the Federal Reserve, Alan Greenspan, watching her in action from their home in Washington, D.C.

Guests and contributors who don’t carry an entire program themselves can get it using Skype from FaceTime, but even they need help.

“We have sent them a style guide with tips and tricks on the best way to make your Skype as beautiful as possible,” said Marc Greenstein, vice president, creative production design for MSNBC. “We also sent quality consumer microphones and lighting kits, which you get at Best Buy, just to improve their game. We sent them placards and accessories for the book shelves just to get the ‘brand image. “

For Brady, the biggest obstacle has been navigating the different speeds and reliability of the Internet in different households.

“We are trying to put it all on their internet while their whole family is also trying to work from home,” she said.

Precautions are taken when installing the equipment in the context of home stay orders. Mason and his son assembled the studio themselves because they had been exposed to a family member who had symptoms of coronavirus.

Dokoupil, co-host of Mason’s “CBS This Morning”, has two broadcast setups at home because his wife, Katy Tur, is a daytime presenter for MSNBC. Brady said the couple’s use of the same equipment would have increased the risk of requiring a technician to enter their home to make adjustments.

“The minute you start playing with the lights or starting to play with the mixer or whatever you do, we have to go home,” said Brady. “For their safety and health and for our safety, we are trying to make a trip and leave it.”

Dokoupil asked CBS to install a 60-inch monitor to cover a cracked wall in the basement of his New York townhouse where his studio is located. The parents of a newborn, Dokoupil and Tur, also made other adjustments.

“We let the baby go to bed a bit, hoping he would sleep a little later on the morning show,” he said. “Who helps.”

“CBS This Morning” co-hosts Anthony Mason, Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. (CBS News)

Mason just lets viewers get an intimate glimpse of his home. A painting from Piazza San Marco in Venice that he bought at an auction in the former Soviet Union in the early 1990s is often seen over his shoulder. It caught the attention of fans on social media.

“I didn’t want to turn my house into a stylish TV studio – it’s an apartment in New York,” said Mason.

Mason has gotten used to the new routine, but there are other obstacles to come as the crisis is expected to last for weeks, if not months.

“My hair is getting really long and I’m going to do the show with a ponytail if it lasts another month,” said Mason. “I don’t think CBS News president Susan Zirinsky would like it. The last time I had a haircut, I was five and it didn’t go well. “