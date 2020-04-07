Coral Princess passengers are still trying to get home

the ship moored at Portmiami late Saturday evening with 1898 people – 1020 passengers and 878 crew members – and began disembarking the most seriously ill patients for medical treatment.

Two passengers died while the ship was at sea and a third died after being transported by a private ambulance to a hospital in Hialeah, Florida on Saturday evening, according to Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez.

A total of 684 passengers had disembarked from the ship Monday afternoon, the statement said.

All passengers with medical needs have been removed from the ship and 274 other passengers remain on board, the statement said.

Six passengers, including one deceased, were abducted from the ship on Saturday to receive medical treatment. Eight other people were transported to hospitals on Sunday, the Gimenez statement said.

On Monday, Canadian passengers received priority disembarkation and the ship embarked on charter flights to their country, according to the cruise company press release.

Other flights were chartered for those heading to California, Australia and the United Kingdom over the weekend, while residents of Florida were brought home by ground transportation with driver, according to the cruise line.

Other charter flights are scheduled to take off on Tuesday, the statement said.

The ship left Santiago de Chile on March 5 for a cruise to South America and spent almost a month at sea before being cleared to dock at PortMiami on Saturday.

The cruise was scheduled to end in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 19, but was left without a port after the global pandemic that resulted in the closure of ports and the suspension of cruise lines.

The landing process

New restrictions were put in place just one day after the cruise ship docked.

These restrictions apply to all people, even those who are asymptomatic. They also require a quarantine of two weeks.

“In order to protect the safety and well-being of our customers, as well as the population of other communities, the authorities have imposed several requirements and protocols,” said a press release from Princess Cruise Lines on Monday. “We are required to follow these requirements without exception, and when they change, we must adjust our plans.”

All passengers or crew members must take the charter plane or use private ground transportation to return home.

“We continue to follow the CDC’s updated recommendations for post-landing travel for cruise lines, which do not include any commercial air travel or air or ground transportation shared with non-cruise lines,” the statement said.

Before anyone can get off the ship, the cruise line is required to report passenger conditions to federal agencies, including the CDC, customs and border protection, and the US Coast Guard, according to an office press release. Mayor Gimenez said Sunday.

CNN’s John Murgatroyd, Eric Levenson, Melissa Alonso, Jason Hanna, Evan Perez and Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.