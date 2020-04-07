Cook County Jail Reports First Inmate Death From Coronavirus

Jeffery Pendleton “was pronounced dead at the John H. Stroger Memorial Hospital at 9:49 p.m. Sunday, April 5,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.
Pendleton’s official cause of death is awaiting an autopsy. Preliminary reports indicate that he died from complications from the coronavirus, said the sheriff’s office. If confirmed, Pendleton would be the first person in the Cook County corrections department to die from the virus, the statement said.
He had been hospitalized since March 30 after being tested positive for the virus.
His case was one of several files reviewed by the Cook County state attorney’s office and the offices of the public defender, who are looking for people who may be eligible for bond reduction hearings, the statement said. .
On Sunday, 220 detainees tested positive and are being treated in prison for mild to moderate symptoms, the statement said. Pendleton was one of 14 inmates treated and monitored in hospitals.
“The prisons in this country are Petri dishes. They are the government equivalent of nursing homes or cruise ships,” said Toni Preckwinkle, chairman of Cook County Council. “It is very difficult in a prison to maintain social distance.”
Cook County is one of the places the White House Coronavirus task force is concerned about becoming another major hotspot.
Two deaths have been reported at Stateville Prison, another site of the epidemic, said Illinois director of public health Dr. Ngozi Ezike at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.
Sixty cases have been reported to the prison, said Ezike.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/yykZamlW5FM/index.html