Cook County Jail Reports First Inmate Death From Coronavirus

Jeffery Pendleton “was pronounced dead at the John H. Stroger Memorial Hospital at 9:49 p.m. Sunday, April 5,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Pendleton’s official cause of death is awaiting an autopsy. Preliminary reports indicate that he died from complications from the coronavirus, said the sheriff’s office. If confirmed, Pendleton would be the first person in the Cook County corrections department to die from the virus, the statement said.

He had been hospitalized since March 30 after being tested positive for the virus.

His case was one of several files reviewed by the Cook County state attorney’s office and the offices of the public defender, who are looking for people who may be eligible for bond reduction hearings, the statement said. .