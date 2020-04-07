Comedians – CNN

But like Birbiglia, many comics evolve their material and find new ways to play.

“In some ways, comedy is like one of the most opportune art forms,” ​​Birbiglia told CNN. “It’s basically what’s going on in the room right now. And death today is different from talking about death six weeks ago. You know, you can do it, but you have to have a a certain sensitivity that recognizes the tragedy that is happening. “

While staying at home, Birbiglia chatted with her comic colleagues about her series, with the goal of raising funds for comedy club staff who are suddenly out of work. It is in these conversations, he says, where he finds little gems that can potentially trigger bigger jokes when he can play on a live stage again.

“The first, the other day, which started to look like a joke, I was talking [comic] Chris Gethard and I say, “How are you?” And I just joked, “It’s funny, like, how are you going to say something completely different from what it was a month ago. He’s so weird. How do you mean, Hey, I’m not at all interested in you, how are you? And now it’s like, how are you, is everyone alive? “

We will come out with comedy clubs ready to reopen, hopes Birbiglia.

“We want these clubs to survive, we want these clubs to live,” he said.

Los Angeles-based comic book Sarah Colonna still enjoys touring, even if she’s also a successful author of books like “Has anyone seen my pants?”

Colonna says it’s during “stressful, sad or weird times that people used to be able to turn to comedians and shows” as an escape, and she and her fellow comedians feel the impact of not be able to go on stage. She uses Instagram Stories to try to connect with her fans.

“Most of the comedians I know are grappling with the fact that we no longer have this outlet, with what so many others here – and around the world – are facing right now, the impact of not being able to work, “she says. “When you panic about your future every ten minutes, it can be difficult to write a joke.”

When the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Colonna hopes her mind is still intelligent.

“Right now, I’m writing everything I think that I think can be turned into material on stage,” she says. “The problem becomes that people are struggling, people are dying, people are suffering, so how on earth do we find laughter, or things to write about, at times like this?”

Yet she tries.

“The answer to writing humor right now has been the things that I think everyone can relate to when we go out on the other side. Strange daily activities that people have taken. The things that should be “not a big deal” but annoys you completely about someone you love just because you’re locked in with them all the time. The strange food you panic buying or combining in your pantry because you didn’t go to the store, “said Colonna.” There are so many topics in all of this that we can find humor, it’s not sad. I try to look for them every day. “

She hopes to finally share her material on stage when the premises are opened again.

“It will be difficult, because as actors, we are used to working on material on stage before putting on a bigger show, and now it will be more raw,” she said, adding: “But maybe that will be part of the fun. “

Comic book after comic book finds creative ways to tell their jokes.

New York comedian Sam Morrill sits in his apartment, trying his new gear on his mom. He holds a microphone and treats each one like a mini-set, calling it “Bombing Jokes For My Mom”.

Sometimes mom receives jokes, sometimes not.

The actor Mark Normand took a stool in the actual streets, sit on it to do short series around Manhattan, while remaining six feet recommended from its “audience”.

“The day after the clubs closed, I still needed this live response,” he wrote on Instagram.

Amy Schumer is also working on social media material, things that can lead to quarantines like having to shave her husband’s neck (that’s On video ) or joking about her hair.

Others don’t really want to deliver the perfect joke right now.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan, isolating at home in Manhattan with his wife and five children, says he uses his children for comments, but finally says, “I don’t see this as a creative period. I see it as a sort of an accident on the family bond. ”

He turns this exercise into an ongoing program called “Dinner with the Gaffigans”, where viewers get a glimpse of their conversations at the table every night.

In the age of coronaviruses, we all try to find a little humor at home.