Civil rights icon John Lewis approves Joe Biden as president

Civil rights icon Representative John Lewis endorses former Vice President Joe Biden in his attempt to oust President Donald Trump from the White House.

Lewis (D-Ga.) Told reporters on a phone call, “I think we need Joe Biden more than ever.”

On Tuesday morning, Lewis and the Biden campaign released a statement attributed to the Georgian Democrat explaining his decision to support the alleged Democratic candidate.

“I have observed the deepest and darkest forces in this nation. Vice President Joe Biden and I both think we are fighting to redeem the soul of America. I know Joe Biden as a man of character and dignity – a man who cannot and will not rest when he sees an injustice in our American home, “the statement said.

“Joe Biden has no illusions about the past of this nation. But he knows who we can be at our best. A nation of love, freedom and equality. And I will fight with him for this future. “

Lewis, who becomes the 38th member of the Black Caucus of Congress to endorse Biden, has been at the forefront of the civil rights struggle, playing a vital role in the movement’s pioneering protests, including the 1963 march on Washington , Mississippi Freedom Summer and 1965 Bloody Sunday. March in Selma, Alabama.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2011.

In his call to reporters, Lewis echoed a call by other African American leaders who approved of the ex-vice president to have Biden choose a woman of color as a running mate.

“I think Vice President Biden should look around. It would be nice to have a woman of color, ”he said.

Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC), the No. 3 House Democrat whose approval catapulted the candidate to an overwhelming victory in South Carolina, also publicly called on Biden to select an African American woman to join the ticket.

Biden has promised that his running mate will be a woman but will not guarantee that the choice will be a woman of color. Many black leaders have publicly argued that since black voters catapulted Obama’s former running mate to the front row, they should be represented on the ticket.